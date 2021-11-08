TMW EXCLUSIVE – Sheva-Genoa, Koziupa: “Everyone in Ukraine surprised. A risk to his reputation”

exclusive

Andriy Shevchenko at Genoa is news that surprised everyone not only in Italy, but also in Ukraine. To the microphones of Tuttomercatoweb the journalist of tribuna.com, Iryna Koziupa, tells us how the news was taken in Kiev: “We are all surprised, also because a legend like him is connected to teams like Milan or Chelsea and seeing him at Genoa, a team that is fighting not to be relegated, has a certain effect. . We all believe it is a risky choice, his. Because he has a great reputation to defend. “

With the national team the work was positive

“A great job, that’s why it was logical to imagine a next step in a great club. Shevchenko needs time to play his football and in a team that has to save itself there isn’t that much.”

Usually Ukraine exports players, rarely does a Ukrainian coach be seen outside

“In fact, he is the second to coach in a great league, after Skrypnyk who in recent years led Werder Bremen. So imagine what an event it is to see a manager in Serie A, in addition Shevchenko, who represents the maximum expression of our football.”

What is its strong point?

“Meanwhile, a great staff: people like Tassotti and Maldera were his strength with the Ukrainian national team. And then the style of play different from what it once was: so a lot of pressing, ball possession, things that once were not even conceived. He offered great football, we finally enjoyed the matches with him and not only suffered. “

What do the detractors say?

“Some observations were made to him after the lockdown, when the national team lost a little of its edge. It was said that ball possession was too sterile and in fact some results came below expectations, such as a draw with Kazakhstan. Even at the European Championships, despite the quarter-finals, he was reproached for lack of concreteness, underlining how the qualification had been more than anything else a lucky circumstance. Finally, in terms of selection, he always chose players from Dynamo Kiev and Shakhtar, never giving players from other clubs a chance, not even in a friendly match. Of course, now with a club it will inevitably be different. “

Your relationship with the media?

“Good at the beginning and he is always available. At the moment of maximum tension between Ukraine and Russia, he was challenged for not speaking Ukrainian, which in recent years has in fact become the only language of the country. So the interviews were then much more than circumstance, let’s say standard “.

What can we expect from him at Genoa?

“In the meantime, he has already experimented with the Ukraine the three-man defense they proposed at Genoa, so he has several solutions. How it will go is difficult to predict because it will be his first experience in a club. As Ukrainians, we can only wish him the best of successes. . He certainly had courage. “