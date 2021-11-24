TMW EXCLUSIVE – Solomon, Shakhtar talent: “We believe in Inter. De Zerbi? Big future”

Manor Solomon he is one of the brightest talents of the Shakhtar Donetsk squad who will face Inter this evening. Winger all technique and speed, class of ’99, for TuttoMercatoWeb chose to play the San Siro match early.

After the draw in Kiev, what are your expectations for tonight’s match? With what approach does Shakhtar arrive at the competition?

“After the first match against Inter in Kiev we were satisfied with our performance. It was a 0-0, it’s true, but we could have resolved the match and won. We played very well in my opinion. In the San Siro match we obviously want to win. we will give everything we have to do it. It will be very difficult, we know, Inter are one of the best teams in the world. But we will do our best and try to score, we know it is our last chance. “

Shakhtar are fourth in the group with only one point. Do you still believe in qualification or will your thoughts be on the championship and head-to-head with Dynamo Kiev?

“When we play the championship in Ukraine we only think about that, we think about winning every match to triumph and beat Dinamo. When we play in the Champions League we want to show our football concepts and reach our goal, that is to reach the second round. Now the the situation is very difficult for us, but we know that this match will be decisive and if we want to do something more in the Champions League we just have to win. We will give everything to do it, it will be tough but we will try to still have the opportunity to qualify. “

You have faced Inter many times in the past months. However, the Nerazzurri changed a lot in the summer: what do you think are the main differences compared to the recent past?

“Also last year we faced Inter twice and the games against them are always incredibly complicated. Inter have changed a lot in the summer, it’s true: there was a change on the bench between Antonio Conte and Inzaghi and many players are different too. Lukaku and Hakimi have left, but the team is still very strong. The players who arrived are top players and the coach is a top coach. The style of play is different than last year, but they remain a great team and the favorites for the match. Maybe this year they play more football and more openly, with a more offensive style: the last match was open, it ended 0-0 but it could easily have been 1-1 or 2- 2”.

What do you think of De Zerbi’s offensive and attacking philosophy?

“We have been working with De Zerbi for 4-5 months. It’s true, his philosophy is very offensive. He always loves to have the ball and dominate games. He is always looking for new solutions to attack the opponent’s defenses, he tries to teach us and improve us as players. . I think he’s a great coach, he always wants something more from me. I know that if I follow him I can become a better player, he’s a great coach who will have a great future. “

Closing with the market; in the last few sessions your name has also been associated with several Italian clubs, including Juventus and Atalanta … Would you like to play in Italy one day?

“Indeed in the last market session there were many rumors about me, with combinations of some Italian clubs. I can say that some clubs were very interested in me, but I am happy where I am today. Obviously in the future I would like to play in Italy or in one of the best leagues in the world. Italy would be a great possibility without a doubt, but I don’t know what the future holds. Have I ever talked about it with De Zerbi? No, we have never talked about the possibility of playing in Italy ” .