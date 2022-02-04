TMW EXCLUSIVE – The League plans a tournament with all 20 A’s in the States during the World Cup

exclusive

The preview investigation by Tuttomercatoweb.com on the A League project. The head of operations Butti confirms exclusively: “We have been working on it for months”. All the details on format, dates and background.

Bringing Serie A to the United States during the World Cup in Qatar. A difficult, complicated, expensive, but rightly ambitious and fundamental project to increase the penetration of Italian football in what is considered a strategic market for the development of our football. The League of A, which will face the elective assembly on Monday after the resignation of Paolo Dal Pino from the presidency, is a dream. A vision that the CEO Luigi De Siervo wanted to touch with his hand. A design that originates from the sporting need to keep active players who will not participate in the next World Cup and who Tuttomercatoweb.com can unveil a preview. Because the common thread between Italy and the States is a flight, which returned last night, which brought Luigi De Siervo and the Marketing Director Michele Ciccarese from New York. In the Big Apple, where the League opened a new office on 6th Avenue that opened its doors in January, the two executives took the pulse with broadcasters and sponsors to understand the feasibility of a mammoth work: transferring the twenty teams of Serie A in the USA. These would play a real tournament with the players not called up for the World Cup in Qatar. “We are in an embryonic phase, we are studying this project that we have on the table for a couple of months. It is not an impromptu thing.“, the Head of Competitions of the Lega, Andrea Butti, explains exclusively to Tuttomercatoweb, when asked about the issue.

HOW THE IDEA IS BORN

Butti tells why the A League has decided to embark on this challenging and ambitious journey. “We started from a sporting base: 736 players from all qualified national teams participate in a World Cup. By splitting between those who play in the different leagues, starting from what happened in 2018 in Russia, the A League has ‘sent’ 58 players registered in the World Cup“. A kermesse where there was no Italian national team, (“and everyone’s hope is that he will obviously be in Qatar“), but even in that case”the estimate is 80-85 players in all – continues the Head of Operations of the League -. In Russia, the Premier League has the most with 109. This number serves as a starting point: in Lega di A there are about 650 players registered among the various teams. By sending 80, 85, a conspicuous number remain free from sporting commitments for a month and a half two, given that the championship will be suspended from 13 November to the beginning of January“.

COSTS AND SPONSORS

That of De Siervo and Ciccarese was an ‘exploratory’ mission. They talked about it with broadcasters and sponsors, because a similar project has significant costs. In the States the rights are owned by CBS Sports, which has invested heavily in Italian football, the logic leads us to think that it is the main suspect who is transmitting this tournament with all the outlines still clearly to be defined. And important sponsors will also be needed to cover the travel costs of the 20 Serie A clubs, initially informed during the last A meeting held at the Sheraton in Milan at the end of January. 20 companies are 20 hotels, 20 airplanes, 20 movements of thousands of people including footballers, staff and employees of the various clubs. How to support it all? “We are thinking at two speeds -Continues Butti-. A plan is the structure of the organization of the tournament, the setting up and the logistic part, which has a fundamental component. On the other hand, there is the cost structure that must support and bear the investment: it must cover the costs and generate revenues“.

THE STRUCTURE OF THE TOURNAMENT

The tournament structure tries to clarify it Butti. “About twenty days in all. This one and a half to two month break needs a sort of pre-season, also because from January to June it will be a tour de force. So we decided to structure a tournament with an initial group stage and to follow a tennis scoreboard with quarter-finals, semifinals and final“. Everything starts with a question.”We asked ourselves a sporting question. What to do to keep the players’ level of preparation high during the break? The boys have to work but also play games, because in fact it would be a preseason. The tournament will last about twenty days, or a conspicuous period of work and matches, which will allow everyone to arrive in January on par with those who will participate in Qatar. We would follow the flow of the World Cup with a tournament and then resume with the preparation for the championship“. Yeah, the ‘World problem’. We’ll get there shortly.

THE STATES GOAL AND THE NBA MODEL

The idea that the League of A is working on is to play this tournament in a facility in the United States that will allow the 20 clubs to ‘live’ and play, and train, in fact in the same place. All along the lines of what happened in 2020 with the NBA ‘bubble’. Butti explains: “at that time we were in direct contact with the American basketball league. NBA took the best of different protocols, we were the ones to study the most. There were 124 races to recover and the 3 of the Italian Cup: we are the last to be restarted and we succeeded“And so did the NBA, with the ring won by the Los Angeles Lakers.

THE WORLD ‘PROBLEM’ AND THE SOLUTION OF THE LEAGUE

In the States, the project has been received very positively but there are clear obstacles now along the way. The first is to understand the feasibility of such a tournament, even with players not called up, at the same time as the World Cup in Qatar. The regulation is clear: the only obligation for the national leagues is to ‘free’ the players but nothing prevents them from organizing tournaments or even playing championships. A clear example is the MLS and the J-League which, for scheduling reasons, played their championships at the same time as the summer World Cup. This time Qatar coincides with the European football calendar and for this reason the League has studied this ambitious tournament. “We have been careful to structure the tournament -clarifies the Head of Operations of the League-: for a league, the only regulatory obligation is to release players. The second obligation is ‘commercial’, that is not to go simultaneously with the World Cup. Precisely for this reason, we have structured the timetables so as not to go simultaneously with the Qatar races. It is an event that leaves spaces at multiple times and we tried to occupy the windows in the best possible way. The last match of the American tournament would be at 22 Italian and there would be no retransmission problems even for our audience“.

AN AMBITIOUS PROJECT

If the feedback collected from most of the Serie A clubs is positive, even after the initial announcement of De Siervo at the end of January, Butti and Lega A want to specify, about the tournament that “nothing is generated that could do obscurity or harm FIFA or other institutions“. Reactions are now awaited, after the publication of this special by Tuttomercatoweb. The American dream, the vision of a tournament with the 20 players involved in the States during the Qatar World Cup, is now there for all to see. The game has just begun.