TMW – Fiorentina, Vlahovic wants a top club. In England only City and Chelsea

Today’s news about Arsenal’s alleged bid to have Dusan Vlahovic in January. An important figure, from 55 million euros plus Torreira’s card valued at 15, for a total of 70 million. More or less what Fiorentina would have in mind to take from his sale, both now and in June. There is no confirmation from the London club, but the certainty is that Vlahovic will not move from the viola until June, when it will have only one year until the contractual expiry. Net of the interviews – yesterday’s seemed more a nice way to exclude renewals than to rekindle hope – Vlahovic has in mind what he wants to do. To arrive in June by playing to the maximum, so as to have more opportunities on the table.

It is not a question of money.

Today in a press conference Barone said that there is no opening for the renewal and that, on the contrary, the agent has asked for double what was offered by Fiorentina in the last period of the summer market. The problem is that it is not a question (only) of money, but also of ways and times. The reconstruction starts from the first offer, in June 2020, from Leipzig, with 25 million on the table and a Vlahovic who receives a salary little more than from the Primavera. After the refusal, Vlahovic asks for a renewal at higher figures (around 1.8) with a counter-offer of less than one million, despite the refusal of 25 million. An unwritten law of the transfer market is that a player takes (net) about 10% of what is rejected. In short, around 2.5 million. The lack of renewal dialogue shows the first ripples in the relationship. From there the request to go to Parma to play as the undisputed starter in 2020-21, always rejected by Fiorentina.

Here we can open a chapter: because if it is true that the Viola did not make a proposal up to Vlahovic’s expectations, the start of 2020-21 of the Serbian was not sparkling. Not buying Piatek in the summer of 2020 can be seen as an opportunity given by the viola, not exploited for the first months with Iachini. So we arrive in January 2021 with a clear break between Vlahovic and Fiorentina. Because the contract was still the one of July 2018: too many two and a half years without renewal for those who are considered by his own team as the registry alternative of Haaland, after setting the price at over 40 million. It is at this moment that Vlahovic decides not to renew in (almost) any case. From then on it explodes.

And that’s why it’s not a question of money. Agents raise demands because there is no willingness to renew. In this sense, Arsenal is also seen as an intermediate career step. Vlahovic wants to play in a team that wins titles and leads him to be one of the best in the world, perhaps competing with Haaland. So Barcelona would be a great chance for him with internal discussions going on. In England he would only accept Chelsea and Manchester City, while in Italy the most advanced of all is Juventus, with whom there has been a meeting in recent months between the entourage and some emissaries in Belgrade.

In summary, Vlahovic will not renew and will not leave in January but in June, with four possible destinations: City, Chelsea, Barcelona or Juventus, at least for the moment – insertions of Real, Inter or Milan permitting. The preference is between Spain and Italy, even if it is impossible to say no to some Premier League teams.