TMW – Gravina: “Capital gains? No court would ever accept objective criteria”

The Salernitana case, but not only. In today’s Federal Council on the agenda there was also the question of capital gains. Gabriele Gravina, president of the FIGC, illustrated what he had discussed with the components of the football federation on the matter: “In reference to capital gains, there must be objective criteria, it being understood that I think they would be refuted a second later. Today’s objective criteria would come from the laws of market, which are subjective in nature: no ordinary court will accept a criterion of this type, I say it today so we clear the field of misunderstandings. There are other modalities we are working on, but only for the purposes of our internal evaluations: they cannot impact on budget level of joint stock companies. Among other things, we must send the national licenses to the council of CONI, which sends them to COVIS: I received the approval, they were considered very stringent and severe, it seems to me that the procedures which we proceed to be clear. Professional leagues, this is also a schizophrenic act, sometimes manifest difficulties, ask for interventions to save Italian football, they ask us to go to the government and then suddenly believe that these things should not be done. I leave this cannibalization to the interested parties, I have to summarize all the components: there are rules and they must be respected. There is a theme: there is a political evaluation within the federal council. I have heard of fiscal aspects: the FIGC has adopted the principle of control at certain times of the year on the payment of personal income tax. In other sectors there is industrious repentance and it is possible to ask for payment in installments in five years: our presidents no, they must pay immediately and period. If there are imbalances in the market economy that penalize joint stock companies, I have to do some reflections “.