TMW – Juventus, team in retirement from tomorrow until the match against Fiorentina

Juventus in retirement until the match against Fiorentina. This is the decision taken by the Juventus club together with the coach Massimiliano Allegri to give a swerve at the moment the team is not going through, coming from two consecutive defeats in the league. From tomorrow, on the eve of the Champions League match against Zenit St. Petersburg, the team will go into retreat at the JHotel until Saturday, the day of the match against the Viola.

