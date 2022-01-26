TMW – Juventus-Vlahovic, the decisive day is tomorrow. Ristic in Turin, inside or out

tmw

Juventus, yesterday afternoon, reached an agreement with Fiorentina for 70 million euros plus 5 bonuses. A monstrous figure for those with only 18 months of contract, very close to the release clause that had been set in the meetings with the Serbian agents. Sixty million was Darko Ristic’s proposal, one hundred what Fiorentina wanted, at eighty it was the correct middle ground. So why is there no white smoke yet? The entourage has not yet arrived in Turin because he had been unable to move from Serbia in recent days, while today an important meeting was scheduled precisely in view of the decisive day.

Tomorrow in Turin.

So Ristic will fly from Belgrade to Turin tomorrow to close the deals. That weren’t there and still aren’t, although the conditions were discussed at a meeting in Belgrade on 12 October, when Juventus and Vlahovic’s agents had set a general idea. Seven million to the player for four and a half years, ten in commission. High but acceptable figures for a deal of this level. Juventus decided to anticipate the attack now and not in June because the risk of Bayern Munich arriving was very high, as Salihamidzic spoke several times with Ristic to replace Lewandowski with him.

There are no problems (for now).

The situation has therefore not actually changed much since yesterday. But tomorrow is a meeting from inside or outside, because Vlahovic himself will have to repeat the medical examinations, but it is not yet known when it will be possible. In any case, if conditions do not change, Juve will finally be able to announce the white smoke for an extraordinary shot. Situation still smooth for now, waiting for tomorrow’s summit.