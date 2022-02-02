TMW – Kulusevski and Bentancur at Tottenham: the details of the clauses and redemptions of the two deals

tmw

Transfers, tags, loans, redemptions and bonuses. Reading a transfer market deal carefully and in depth today has almost become a matter for accountants and tax advisers. Juventus and Tottenham in the last hours of the winter market session they closed a double important operation which they saw Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur disembark at the court of Antonio Conte, wearing a Spurs shirt. A transfer that has little to do, however, with Exor’s maxi effort to carry Dusan Vlahovic in black and white. Of course, the two operations partly compensate for the operation relating to the Serbian but, in the analysis of the figures and details on the bonuses discovered from Tuttomercatoweb.comthey are not businesses that travel on the same track.

The figures of the deal: the guaranteed millions and the potential millions

Sending Bentancur and Kulusevski had become a technical and tactical necessity for Juve, as well as an economic one, but it is clear that Juventus has not guaranteed 60 million with the double sale to the London club. In summary: Bentancur arrives at Tottenham outright for 19 million euros (payable in 4 years) plus 6 million bonuses. Kulusevski lands in England on an onerous loan for 18 months for a value of 10 million euros. The redemption – not compulsory and linked to the realization of certain clauses – is equal to 35 million euros. In fact, in this first phase Juventus is guaranteed “only” 29 million euros. An important and significant figure, considering that de facto they were no longer owners in Allegri’s chessboard, but (still, at least) far from the total 60 in the cash register. Nothing that is not known and signed in Juventus, but far from big figures, now only in potential.

The clauses and details

And the clauses? Not all of them appear so simple to put into practice. First Bentancur: the 6 million agreed can be perfectly “split” into 3 million simple bonuses, linked to attendance, and into 3 million much more difficult ones linked to qualification in the Champions League (never convenient in the Premier League) and 50% guaranteed of presences as owner. With regard to the Swede, the speech becomes, so to speak, even more difficult: the redemption is in fact linked also in this case to the qualification in the Champions League and also to the guaranteed 50% of presences as a starter with at least 45 minutes played per match. The reasoning Spurs and its Director Fabio Paratici does not bend in hindsight: a balanced outlay to guarantee two players who are still young and still with excellent prospects, one definitive and the other on loan for a year and a half, and the possibility / opportunity to close the circle with a further outlay of approximately 40 million. Juventus also knows it well, having thought, decided and then acted on both tracks. It is logical to think that if Tottenham were to reach the Champions League goal with the two former Juventus protagonists on the field, they would be happy to have to put their hand to their wallets. There is a certainty, then: from Turin, there will be no lack of support for Conte and Paratici, between now and the end of the season.