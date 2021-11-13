TMW – Lippi defends Jorginho: “I only chose the penalty taker 3 times. He still deserves the Ballon d’Or”

tmw

Marcello Lippi gave a long interview to TMW’s microphones. The former coach of the national team, world champion in 2006, is this morning in Viareggio for the inauguration of a new sports center: “For a long time my son and I have been thinking of doing something … Improvising entrepreneurs is not easy, we thought we were doing something in the sports field, this opportunity came up and something really beautiful came out. ”

Let’s talk a little about Italy. After yesterday’s draw against Switzerland, the path becomes complicated but are you confident?

“Yes, of course I’m confident. The draw is one of those results that when strong enough teams play – and Switzerland is too – it fits, it needs to be budgeted. It is clear that if you win it was better, it was already resolved. The practice. But the useful results to solve it are there and are in the strength of this team. This is a serene and intelligent group, including the coach, they know very well that the final result will be obtained anyway “.

As coach, would you have made Jorginho take the penalty?

“I have decided three times in my career, in situations of great importance, who should take the penalty. Twice it went well, another time it went badly”.

Does this national team have problems in attack?

“No, this national team has no problems. It is one step away from qualifying for the World Cup, it has won the European Championship … does it seem like a team with problems? It is clear that it cannot be 100% in all departments. and in all moments of the season. Then maybe the championship will propose an important player who solves all the problems … “

Could it be Lucca?

“Lucca is a beautiful city … (laughs, ed). Then we are in the province of Lucca …”

Speaking of the championship. Is it a two-way fight between Milan and Naples?

“No, no. It is a three-way fight, for sure. Inter will also enter. Milan and Napoli must also take Inter into account.”

And how do you see Juventus?

“I don’t know, it may be that they have made some evaluations that lead the team to give everything in the Champions League. I think if they could sign for a season to end with seventh place in the league and victory in the Champions League, they would sign immediately.”

Who can stand out among the young?

“If there is a person who is good at discovering young people that is the coach Mancini. If there is a good young man, rest assured that Mancini uses him. league that counted 35% of foreigners and 65% of Italians. Now, however, the situation has been reversed. Despite this, there are good young Italians who are taken into consideration. But then when you arrive in the national team the shirt can weigh 7-8 -10 kg, it is clear that this aspect has to be taken into consideration “.

What is your memory of Galeazzi?

“He interviewed great champions but his commentary cannot be forgotten. He was a great character, a different kind of journalism than he is now and I think he will be remembered with great sympathy and affection”.

Were you impressed by Pioli’s work?

“Yes, it’s true. I was impressed by his work, he has been working at the top of the league for three years and once again this year he made an exceptional start. In my opinion he is paying for Milan’s unfamiliarity with international football, the Rossoneri have not they were in the Champions League … But at the national level he did very well, Ancelotti reminds me and I think I give him a nice compliment with this comparison. ”

Who would you give the Ballon d’Or to?

“Despite the mistake from yesterday’s eleven meters I would give it to Jorginho, he has won everything and when one wins everything it is right that he has this recognition. There are great champions who have won little or nothing, then champions who have won everything and must be rewarded “.

What does he tell us about Spalletti?

“Spalletti has just returned and I found him different, more reflective, open to dialogue and less tense … He is a capable person, of great competence, he is showing that he has not forgotten how to do this job”.

You have coached very strong forwards. What do you think of Vlahovic?

“I think he is very good and has two balls not indifferent. Managing a situation in which he found himself due to the statements of others is not easy. He is showing great seriousness and attachment to society, that there is someone who is doing his interests is evident, and as soon as possible it will come out, but he shows great technical quality and great character “.