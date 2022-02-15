TMW – Mbappé to sign with Real Madrid: the details and background of the agreement

Kylian Mbappé has found the deal and will become a new Real Madrid player next summer. After last August’s offers, with the French golden boy who wanted to greet Paris Saint Germain, Florentino Perez has been on the pitch since last December to find an agreement with the player and with the family that looks after his interests. Sources close to the Blancos speak of a contract already signed a few weeks ago, on the first day of open negotiations for the released ones expiring in June, to anticipate everyone. Real Madrid’s idea, however, was to keep the agreement secret at least as long as there was the possibility of a cross in the Champions League with PSG.then certified with the Nyon draws.

Five years to rise.

In fact Mbappé will take the place vacated by Cristiano Ronaldo in the Real Madrid ideal, going to receive a salary close to that of the Portuguese at the time of his farewell to the Casa Blanca. Economically there is talk of a salary in the region just over 25 million, receiving 30 million in the last year. The duration will be five years, until 30 June 2027. There are two backstories, the first is that the father absolutely wanted to see his son play with the jersey of the most prestigious club in the world.

Percentage on T-shirts?

In the push and pull there was the award for the signature, still unknown, but which should be more than one annuity (in the region of 40 million). But it is an estimated cost and one that Perez knew exactly he had to bear. That’s not a problem, since a year ago 180 million of expenses were charged – the percentages for the power of attorney are around 10%, usually, therefore 18 – and therefore it was a deal worth over 200 million. In the first meeting, the Mbappé family would also ask for a percentage on the shirts sold, with a very dry response from President Perez, not willing to come to terms with anything. Not bad: Mbappé will climb the podium of the highest paid players in the world, together with Messi and Neymar.