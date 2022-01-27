TMW – Morata-Barça, difficult but not impossible: the obstacle today is not Juve, but Dembelè

tmw

Alvaro Morata still hopes for a transfer last minute to Barcelona: this is the message that comes to us from the environment closest to the striker born in Madrid, currently in Spain in the company of his agent Juanma Lopez. It is true that the negotiation between Juventus, Barça and Atletico Madrid (club owner of the card) has never been easy and it is also true that in the last few hours it has become further complicated, but this stand-by is linked – according to what has been collected by TMW – especially the difficulties on the outgoing market of the blaugrana. Put simply, if Ousmane Dembelé does not come out in January, Barcelona cannot sign up for LaLiga Morata.

Juventus, and in particular mister Allegri, would very gladly keep the class of ’92 until the end of the season, regardless of the coup Vlahovic. But from Turin, precisely given the imminent signing of the Serbian jewel, a certain opening has already arrived at the departure of the Spanish 9. If anything, it remains to be convinced Atletico Madrid, to which the sports director Alemany has proposed an onerous loan for 6-18 months with the right to purchase and with which the discourse linked to the redemption of Antoine Griezmann is always at stake. In the event of an agreement for a year and a half, Morata would first renew his contract until 2024 (the current deadline is 2023) to allow Atleti to monetize anyway from his sale.

The player and his agents confidently await news from Barcelona, ​​the operation is difficult but those who are negotiating are considered still standing. However, as mentioned, everything depends on the short-term future of Dembelé and on the understanding between the blaugrana and the red and white. Xavi asked for a specific reinforcement in his advanced department and said he was ready to wait for Alvaro Morata until January 31st.