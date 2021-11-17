TMW – Pogba to Juventus? Raiola: “Dreaming is free and is good for you. Let’s see if it becomes reality”

tmw

Very interesting interview, as often happens, by Mino Raiola on his clients. From Paul Pogba to Matthijs De Ligt, passing through Gigio Donnarumma And Alessio Romagnoli, this is the agent’s thought to the reporters present at the IAFA (Italian Association Football Agent) Assembly in Rome:

Can Paul Pogba at Juventus become a real dream?

“Dreaming is free, those who do not dream are dead. I do not forbid dreams to anyone, I do them too every day so let’s dream, it’s good for you. Then let’s see if they become reality”.

Could economic reality be an obstacle for Juventus?

“December is the month for dreaming, with Christmas and all the holidays. It’s still too early, let’s see what happens. We don’t know why, but when we talk about Pogba in England, even the dead wake up. So better not talk about it, too. because then maybe some former Manchester United players if they don’t talk about Pogba and me they don’t talk about anything. So it’s better not to talk about it. “

Donnarumma’s words on the dualism with Keylor Navas at PSG which is becoming a problem?

“I don’t know if it has become a problem, I think everyone knows how this story will end. And it will turn out well for Gianluigi. It takes a bit of patience, I understand that he is living a moment never lived before, but only with dialogue. will solve it. Little by little … “.

Could De Ligt still be Juventus in the future?

“This interview should be done in May, now we are in November … right now an interview like this is not good.”

What message should come out of the Assembly?

“The message has already arrived, we are united and we want to be considered. We are not a gang of idiots who want the evil of the football system, we are here to defend our interests and those of the players. Nobody forced us to be agents,” but if we are there it means that the system needs it. Up to now we have suffered some unfounded offenses from FIFA, I think that Italy is the only country with France that has regulated everything with a state law, which can be improved and change but on this we need to create strong foundations. But above all we need to create, for the future, a good system also for agents and players “.

The renewal of Romagnoli with Milan and his future?

“The market starts in May. I don’t know, we’ll work.”

Mkhitaryan and the rumors of a farewell to Rome in January?

“Listen to Roma. I’m here for the association, I’m not here for the market. Today there is a bigger battle than the market, we have to change this bullshit about agents otherwise some ignoramus thinks it’s true. In my opinion the bullshit is true. only FIFA tells her, until now I have never heard anything intelligent from FIFA. To be a member of FIFA you have to be ignorant from the start, we are here to defend our category, even if some don’t like us. % of people do not know what an agent is, this is a bigger battle than me but it is something that I want to leave to football. I want to leave a new industry, a new model that we have also participated in. We say things that do good for the football system, for the players and for our category “.

The non-renewals and the faults of the prosecutors?

“Our function is also to take the blame. The bad things of the players I did, the ones done well are all of them. That’s okay with me. I don’t need to be a saint, those who are intelligent make their own considerations “.