TMW RADIO – Ag. Cambiaso: “Genoa has made a wall. Now salvation, we’ll see in June”

tmw radio

People Giovanni Biapresent on the last day of the transfer market in Milan, spoke to TMW Radioduring Open Stadium: “This last day was calm for me, we closed Rojas with Bologna: formalized this morning, but the negotiation had already been underway for two days. In general we returned to talk about concrete and important things, finally some football true and I see that interest in Italian football is returning. In Serie A it is good, for example, that Vlahovic has decided to stay here. Juventus also intervened to cover up some mistakes made earlier, Inter instead inserted the right additions. “

Step back for Napoli and Milan after this January?

“Step back is excessive, for what they could have made a good market.”

What market did Bologna play?

“A few days ago they were all looking for a left-back and it seemed that Dijks was going to Empoli, but it didn’t materialize. They took young guys, probably also in anticipation of goodbyes in June.”

Mihaila leaves Parma, in her place Pandev.

“Great blow for Atalanta, it was one of Parma’s best additions and I know they will make him work calmly. Pandev arrives: with Vazquez he will bring the experience they are looking for, even if the chances of Serie A are thinning.”

Will there be work on Cambiaso in the summer?

“We’ll see, the situation is clear: Genoa rightly made a wall on everything, being Genoese and Genoan who went around corners as a kid, they want to help Genoa to save themselves. Then we’ll see in June, it’s required and it’s not a secret. Let’s hope to be all happy to be able to evaluate situations “.