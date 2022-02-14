TMW Radio – Bergonzi: “The episode of Szczesny was interpreted correctly by Mariani, the only mistake was not getting the yellow card”

The former referee Mauro Bergonzi commented on the most controversial cases of Serie A on TMW Radio during Maracana.





“Atalanta-Juventus? Regarding the episode of Szczęsny’s intervention there is not much to say. The referee gave the advantage, as it was right to do, Mariani’s mistake is that after applying it he did not extract the yellow card against the goalkeeper. I heard the general manager Marino yesterday at DAZN, maybe there is too much pressure on Atalanta and certain statements are due to stress. There can be no red card because it is not a clear goal. Dell ‘ intervention by De Ligt instead there are several images but there is not one that shows what happened very well. So we go to the theory, because we see a player who opens his arm but does not seem to me that the ball is going to hit the arm. I don’t agree with the protests even in this case “.





“Hateboer’s intervention on De Sciglio? I accept the yellow card, the foot is high. The fouls must be interpreted based on what happened during the match. Belotti’s goal in the final match of the Torino match? The referee he is inexperienced, he has to referee more, he needs more experience. Caldara can jump easily and well but he can’t fight Belotti. For me he was a regular. there is, since he took the ball less. The VAR then intervenes for a red for the intervention on Linetty himself “.





“There are decisions that are too crazy, but football is simpler. For these referees I would say that it would take a few weeks to stop to reflect, to make them find motivation and clarity as well. The penalty in Lazio-Bologna? I would have whistled a penalty on the pitch. In front of my eyes I see a player who gives a slap, involuntary or not, I can only blow the whistle. “