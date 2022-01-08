TMW RADIO – Lo Monaco: “Insigne-Napoli, clear story. Dybala? Decision taken, it’s goodbye”

tmw radio

The sports manager Pietro Lo Monaco, spoke to the microphones of TMW Radio during Open Stadium with Francesco Benvenuti and Niccolò Ceccarini, commenting on the scenario of Italian football: “We had the experience of last year and the stew championship is of no use if not to create controversy, discussions and gratuitous victimization. Now we must allow the return of the cases and move to the end of the year, where I see no commitments that would lead to alarmism if it slips. One month of inactivity would be easily recovered ”.

Is there any political incapacity?

“A year ago we were all unprepared, but the tragedy, after deaths and injuries, gave some lessons that I think should be used. So it doesn’t benefit anyone, you need a healthy and balanced attitude on the part of those who make certain decisions “.

Did the institutions wait too long to decide?

“The minimum number of 13 players allows teams to play practically all the time. I must say that if there is one sector in which there is intransigence and attention towards the disease, it is football. This variant has had such a development that it almost seems like a strengthened influence: it affects everyone ”.

Piatek what purchase is for Fiorentina?

“When he arrived in Italy he presented himself well and at Fiorentina there is a very good coach at revitalizing the players. The Viola are preparing for the sale of Vlahovic: the sooner he does it, the better and the less money he loses ”.

How would you deal with your attorney?

“I am totally opposed to this system which has put power in the hands of prosecutors and players. First of all it was necessary not to arrive at the last moment, now the weapon is: do you have a year and a half contract? You spend a year and a half in the stands. Of course, if the period is three months, you tickle the birds, but which player is standing still for a year and a half? ”.

Napoli-Insigne: did everyone think for themselves?

“The story is clear that no more can be done. The footballer wanted to stay in Naples and continue the relationship, but the club did not want him. Saving 8 million gross on a 30-year-old seemed a remarkable thing for Napoli. It would not take much, then Insigne did well to look around and evaluate the possibility, putting aside the technical aspect and favoring the economic one, Giovinco docet. A championship like that adds nothing to him, if anything it can only take away from him ”.

What will become of Dybala?

“Probably there is no longer the appeal it once was and if it gets to this point it is because, I believe, the two sides have already decided to divide the roads”.

Who disappoints the most between Juve, Lazio and Rome?

“Juventus continues in a negative trend, it has been like this for 2-3 years. In Rome, on the other hand, I do not see any glimpses of programming that bring something important on the horizon. Then there is Lazio that pays the post-Inzaghi, I don’t want Sarri. There must be a replacement, otherwise you pay “.

A word of clarity on Messina.

“I had decided to terminate the relationship due to differences with the properties on their real possibilities. I was asked to postpone, now let’s see and move on ”.