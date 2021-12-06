TMW RADIO – Sconcerti: “This Mourinho is a destroyer, he is a body detached from Rome”

tmw radio

To have his say on the issues of the day a Maracana, transmission of TMW Radio, was the manager Mario Sconcerti.

Rome, Mourinho no longer trains on the pitch and struggles to defend himself?

“I agree. The Mourinho we knew was one who defended the team with all his heart, kept it together, charged it with a thousand. This is almost a destroyer of teams. He divided Roma into good and bad. Yesterday he spoke. of a null attack, but he was almost a starter. The doubt is that he thinks more of himself than of the team. Do you refuse the comparison? I think it is a matter of good manners to give a journalist the opportunity to do his job. I think it is a provocation choice to mark his current discomfort. Among other things, he continually puts out the Primavera players, leaving out professionals. These are all answers he is giving. If your belief is that the team is modest and you repeat it, you are not a team. this Roma. This situation is refusing even the club to accept it. Pinto’s intervention in the post-race is a decisive reaction. I think Mourinho is running on his own. Mourinho no doubt is a phenomenon, but here he has created the deser to “.

Are Roma really missing players to play decent matches?

“But how do you evolve if there is a technician who repeats that you are not good? He has been here for five months, we should understand if he has regretted something. It is a Kafkaesque situation. The company does not speak then. one day Mourinho will speak and the category will move to have the right to ask questions. Roma are basically a good 5-6 place team. “

Juventus who have given encouraging signals?

“Juve have recovered points at Napoli but you can’t see a technical project with Salernitana and Genoa. Allegri’s Juve yesterday was all in the opposing half of the pitch. What transformations do you want to see in a one-way match? Genoa has worsened with Shevchenko “.