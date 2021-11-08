TMW RADIO – Sconcerts: “Inter, we haven’t seen the 7 points behind Milan”

The journalist Mario Sconcerti spoke in the post-match of the Milan-Inter derby a TMW Radio, during Zona Gol: “Maybe Inter gave me the feeling of a team with more solid foundations. She is always the champion of Italy. The 7 points of gap between the two teams have absolutely not been seen.

Milan experienced a technical continuity, Inter paid three draws at the beginning of the championship, in a league where you go very fast. Inter have this characteristic, they are very easy to build important chances, like when they went close to the second goal several times. If it also had continuity it would be among the top eight in Europe “.

“AC Milan draw also due to the stop of Napoli? I don’t think Milan are playing” against Napoli “, it would be a wrong attitude, not like a great team.

Milan is a team that “physically” brings many players into the area, only the easy goal was missing. Regarding Napoli, there are some data that in the first 7 games he scored 18 goals, in the last 5 he scored 5. It is simply a demonstration of less brilliance of a team that has few spare parts and faces many trips and many away matches. “

“We must also reflect on the real size of Roma, the first 4 games all had affordable opponents, then they started with stops, now they are exaggerating a bit. The only clear thing is that she is an opponent confused by the excessive opinions of her own. The decisions so sharp from the beginning, in which he put 5 players from training to his arrival, and then another 5 after Bodø, greatly shortened the possibilities of choice, including tactics. He had to do something strong, not attack anymore the referees, no longer “publicly disgrace” their players but go back to being a coach, then do things like change form.

The only positive thing is that at least his strikers are starting to score. “

“Next day Inter-Napoli: overall the Neapolitan game is better, Inter for their part often leads the game. We need to see how the players will arrive from the stops for the national teams. , the national teams are the least safe places for players. “