TMW – Ramsey’s agent at Continassa: dialogue on the future of the Welsh midfielder

One hundred and twelve minutes from the start of the season cannot be enough at Juventus to be satisfied with Aaron Ramsey’s performance in Juventus. Not even two hours on the pitch divided into five appearances (only one for more than twenty minutes, the first of the season in Udine), the last of which last October 20 in the Champions League against Zenit. So it is up to dialogue between the parties to understand what to do in the near future, because the love story between the Welshman and Madama has evidently never blossomed..

Ramsey’s agent at Continassa.

Juventus trained this morning in view of the match in Venice on Saturday, Ramsey will be absent, still struggling with the physical ailment, but in the morning he showed up at the Continassa sports center, as well as the headquarters of the Juventus management offices, with his agent. The aim of the visit is to find a common solution that brings together all the parties involved. Impossible to terminate the contract (expires June 2023) due to too high costs, we are thinking about a temporary or definitive transfer (it will depend, ça va sans dire, from offers) in the winter transfer market session. Why not, so it becomes really difficult to carry on a relationship now, in a clear way, to the minimum terms.