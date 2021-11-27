TMW: Sabatini on pole to become manager of Genoa

Walter Sabatini is on pole for the appointment as the new manager of Genoa. According to Tmw, the former manager of Bologna, Inter and Rome, had a meeting with 777 Partners about two weeks ago and on Monday he had another contact: the American property will have to give the ok to sign the contract for the duration of 18 months. The idea is to leave Carlo Taldo as sporting director, while Sabatini would be the supervisor of the technical choices. Among the eligible candidates there was also Gianluca Petrachi, but who was more complicated to convince to agree to join the Grifone, and also Luis Campos, who however was willing to accept only on his own terms. There was also a foreign track: the club hypothesized the hiring of a general manager not tied to the Italian dynamics, also to give itself a more international face. At the moment it seems an impractical track, given that Genoa will have to fight for salvation: later they will be able to evaluate something new.



