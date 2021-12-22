TMW – Serie B, no postponement for the matches of 26 and 29 December. Proceed on a case-by-case basis

tmw

These are intense hours for Serie B. The postponements of Benevento-Monza and Lecce-Vicenza due to the positivity to Covid-19 found within the Brianza and Salento clubs have reopened the issue of the health emergency, so much so that it has begun to circulate the rumor of a possible postponement of the championship days scheduled for 26 and 29 December.

Calendar problem – According to what was collected by the editorial staff of TuttoMercatoWeb.com, however, this hypothesis is far from now. The Lega di B, in fact, together with the majority of its clubs, seems willing to evaluate the evolution of the problem case by case. The postponement in full of the two days would represent a fairly complex obstacle to overcome given the busy schedule present also for the second series, which also includes the windows of the national teams in which numerous players take part.

Eyes on Ferrara – In the next few hours, therefore, the entire Serie B will monitor every situation that arises, with a particular eye on what is happening in Ferrara. At SPAL there are numerous infections within the team group, so much so that we can speak of a real outbreak. A situation that puts the dispute of the match in Santo Stefano against Benevento at risk.

For the Samnites it would already be the second consecutive postponement and a first problem, not insignificant, to be faced and overcome for the entire league.