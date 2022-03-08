TMW – The big names of Russia and Ukraine until June in A? Here is who has non-EU slots and the top names

tmw

FIFA, in concert with FIFPro, has determined that players of the Russian and Ukrainian leagues they can free themselves given the conflict that broke out in Ukraine after the attack by the armed forces of Vladimir Putin. All this with very clear specifications that also concern Serie A.

FIFA DECISIONS ON PLAYERS FROM UKRAINE AND RUSSIA: WHAT CHANGES FOR SERIE A

– Players can be registered from 10 March until 7 April with a contract until 30 June 2022

– As of June 30, 2022, players will be returned to their home club. By that date, FIFA will make new decisions in this regard

– Each team can register a maximum of two players from the Russian and Ukrainian leagues

– For Serie A: the lists of 25 in pink delivered to Serie A can be changed, as long as the number is not exceeded

– For Serie A: the rules on non-EU players do not change, unless in future communications. So the number of slots available remains what it was already in January

WHO ARE THE MOST IMPORTANT PLAYERS THAT CAN BE RELEASED

Russia

Malcom (Offensive winger, Zenit St. Petersburg)

Claudinho (Attacking Midfield, Zenit St. Petersburg)

Wendel (Defensive Midfield, Zenit St. Petersburg)

Douglas Santos (Left-back, Zenit St Petersburg)

Yuri Alberto (Punta, Zenit St. Petersburg)

Pablo (Center back, Lokomotiv Moscow)

Wanderson (Right Winger, FK Krasnodar)

Ayrton (Left fielder, Spartak Moscow)

Nikola Moro (Defensive Midfield, Dynamo Moscow)

Dejan Lovren (Center back, Zenit St Petersburg)

Tin Jedvaj (Center back, Lokomotiv Moscow)

Khvicha Kvaratshkhelia (Left fielder, Rubin Kazan)

Wilmar Barrios (Defensive Midfield, Zenit St Petersburg)

Jorge Carrascal (Attacking Midfield, CSKA Moscow)

Jhon Cordoba (Center forward, FK Krasnodar)

Yusuf Yazici (Attacking Midfield, CSKA Moscow)

Ukraine

David Neres (Right fielder, Shakhtar Donetsk)

Tete (Right fielder, Shakhtar Donetsk)

Dodo (Right-back, Shakhtar Donetsk)

Pedrinho (Right fielder, Shakhtar Donetsk)

Marlon (Center back, Shakhtar Donetsk)

Marcos Antonio (Central midfielder, Shakhtar Donetsk)

Alan Patrick (Central midfielder, Shakhtar Donetsk)

Maycon (Central midfielder, Shakhtar Donetsk)

Vitinho (Left fielder, Dynamo Kyiv)

Ismaily (Left-back, Shakhtar Donetsk)

Vitao (Center back, Shakhtar Donetsk)

Fernando (Center forward, Shakhtar Donetsk)

Vinicius Tobias (Right-back, Shakhtar Donetsk)

Tomasz Kedziora (Right-back, Dynamo Kyiv)

Manor Solomon (Left fielder, Shakhtar Donetsk)

Lassina Traoré (Punta, Shakhtar Donetsk)

Solomon Kvirkvelia (Center back, Metalist Kharkiv)

PLACES FROM OUTSIDE THE COMMUNITY

Who could register who? As for community players, just create a place in the list of 25 (for example with Manor Solomon, who has an Israeli and Portuguese passport). For non-EU citizens it is necessary to have a free slot. Who has them in Italy? Tuttomercatoweb.com went to investigate and, among the greats of Serie A, he discovered this.

Inter – 2 places for non-EU citizens

Juventus – 1 place as a non-EU citizen

Milan – 1 place as a non-EU citizen

Rome – 0 places for non-EU citizens

Lazio – 0 places for non-EU citizens

Naples – 0 places for non-EU citizens