TMW, The reconstruction of the Vlahovic case from 2020

Tuttomercatoweb.com rebuilds the deal Dusan Vlahovic to Juventus starting from the summer of 2020. At that moment a proposal arrives from the Leipzig that Fiorentina refuses because they want at least 40 million to sell Vlahovic, and that’s where the cracks with Ristic begin. The player’s agent asks for an adjustment to the contract with a salary of 1.2 million, double compared to the 600 thousand received. Fiorentina says no.

Vlahovic has never renewed, has not had an adjustment in three and a half years, going from the purple Primavera to being the idol of the first team without a minimum of tweaking compared to the original contract. Probably the refusal to the request for engagement seemed a lack of trust of Fiorentina towards him.

When he started scoring again, Fiorentina offered what Vlahovic had previously asked for but, less than three years after the end of the contract, the request has risen. And the Viola responded as before, judging the request excessive. From there, in short, it is a sort of hide-and-seek: the attacker, through the agent, wanted a figure that was proposed two or three months later, when it was too late, also considering the contacts that were there. Bayern Munich and Arsenal, but also other clubs that asked for information more or less monthly.

Finally, Ristic could have waited at least June and earn even more from commissions but business is done in two: player and club. On Monday, Fiorentina decided to give the green light to Juve on television, then finding an agreement and without paying any outgoing mandates, thus receiving 75 net.