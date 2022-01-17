TMW – Valencia, all about Diawara: it is the great goal in between, contacts with Roma continue

tmw

Further details emerge from Valencia on the offer presented to Rome for the loan of Amadou Diawara, told you Saturday on these columns. According to what was collected by TMW, the bats initially advanced a dry loan proposal until June 30, with half of the midfielder’s seasonal salary at their own expense, but in the repeated contacts between clubs, also resumed today, the possibility of inserting any right of redemption (in writing or with a simple verbal agreement).

This formula would in fact satisfy the three parties in question, as it could allow the Giallorossi to monetize in the summer, the bianconeri to be able to buy it at an already agreed amount in the event of a positive return and the player himself to immediately re-establish roots in an important club intending to focus strongly on him, not only from a present point of view.

The Guinean born in 1997 has been liked by Valencia since the summer of 2016, when the then ds Suso Garcia Pitarch tried to snatch him from Bologna for 8 million euros. The bats today want to entrust him with a starting shirt in the median of Mr. Bordalas, with his eyes fixed on Cameroon and the hope of having him available as soon as possible.