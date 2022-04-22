TNT celebrates Book Day with movies inspired by great works of literature

Advertising

April 23 is International Book Day and TNT wants to join this day with a film special inspired by great works of literature. From Sherlock Holmes to Bridget Jones, passing through the three musketeers, Willy Wonka and Tarzan, all these creations have a place in the program for April 23 for the enjoyment of audiences of all ages. There are few things that can be compared to the pleasure of immersing yourself in reading a novel, but without a doubt one of them is a session of good cinema like this one.

The special begins in a good mood at 3:45 p.m. with Bridget Jones’ Babythe third of the films with the character of the writer Helen Fielding as protagonist. It is directed by Sharon Maguire and starring Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth Y patrick dempsey.

the legend of tarzan is the most recent version of the mythical character created by Edgar Rice Burroughs. Alexander Skarsgård gets into the skin of Lord Greystoke accompanied in the cast by margot robbie, Christopher Waltz, Samuel L Jackson Y Djimon Hounsou. directs David Yachts.

The Three Musketeers adapt the work of Alexandre Dumas with Logan Lerman, Ray Stevenson, matthew macfayden, Luke Evans Y Mila Jovovich in the lead roles in this modern take on the adventure classic directed by Paul W.S. Anderson.

Sherlock Holmes Y Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows are starring Robert Downey Jr like Sherlock and Jude Law like Watson. It is one of the most successful visions of the detective born from the imagination of Arthur Conan Doylereinterpreted this time through the prism of the director Guy Ritchie.

And, to end the special, a classic of children’s literature: Charlie and the Chocolate Factoryfrom Roald Dahl. Tim Burton directs this fantastic adaptation with Johnny Depp like Willy Wonka. complete the cast Freddie Highmmore, Helena Bonham Carter Y David Kellyamong others.

