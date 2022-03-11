TNT prepares its special ‘Road to the Oscar’ with films that have won the award

delivery is coming 94 of the oscar awards and to help viewers get in tune, TNT will carry out its special ‘Road to the Oscars’, in which it will present a selection of previously awarded films.

Among the scheduled productions is ‘A Star Is Born’ (starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga) which received eight nominations, including: best film, best actor, best actress, best cast and best original song. It will be presented on Monday at 12:40 am.

Also featured is Ella, written, directed and produced by Spike Jonze. The science fiction film was nominated in five categories and won best original screenplay. Joaquin Phoenix and Scarlett Johansson participated as protagonists. It will be presented on Tuesday at 12:10 am.

Million Dollar Baby is scheduled for Wednesday at 11:23pm. The film was directed by Clint Eastwood, who also played one of the lead roles and helped with the composition of the soundtrack. The film managed to win four statuettes: best film, best director, best leading actress and best supporting actor.

Dunkirk, written, co-produced and directed by Christopher Nolan will be shown on Thursday at 11:55pm. It accumulates three Oscars for best sound, best sound editing and best editing, with its story based on Operation Dynamo.

Friday will be Gravity’s turn at 12:25 am. The production, which relates a space adventure, received seven awards and featured the participation of Sandra Bullock and George Clooney.

Finally, the program will close on Saturday at 12:40 am with Django without chains, which won the award for best supporting actor with Christoph Waltz and best original screenplay with Quentin Tarantino.