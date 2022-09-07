TNT Series presents the second season of “Top of the Lake”

Five years have passed since the events surrounding Tui’s disappearance in New Zealand and Robin Griffin tries to move through life, while some events in that case refuse to leave her. Now, in Australia, she has the opportunity to leave everything behind her and for the world around her to stop looking at her under a magnifying glass that questions that past. A new case opens the door to redemption for her, as she tries to make sense of her personal life as well. TNT Series presents the second season of Top of The Lakewhich premieres saturday september 10, at 11:10 p.m. As of Saturday 17, the schedule will be at 11:00 p.m.

In season two, Detective Robin Griffin returns to Sydney to work with a new team to uncover the sordid details of a complicated new murder that turns out to have personal connections she never expected. As she works to uncover the truth of this case, she uncovers a web of secrets that proves that even her closest associates have been lying.

The second season of Top of The Lake continues with Elisabeth Moss in the leading role (Robin Griffin) and adds to its cast the participation of Nicole Kidman (Julia), Holly Hunter (GJ) and Gwendoline Christie (Miranda). Joining them are Ewen Leslie (Pyke), Alice Englert (Mary), and Clayton Jacobson (Adrian).

TNT Series premieres the second season of Top of The Lake on Saturday, September 10, at 11:10 p.m.