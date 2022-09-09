TNT will broadcast the special Road to the Emmys

On Monday, September 12, the 74th delivery of the Emmy Awardsthe most important award ceremony in the television industry, and TNT broadcasts from Tuesday 6 to Sunday 11 September the Special Road to the Emmys with six of the 24 productions selected from HBO/HBOMax, who is presented to the gala with 140 nominations.

The Special includes the first episode of the last season shown of Succession, Hacks, Barry, Euphoria, Curb Your Enthusiasm Y The White Lotus, all available in hbo max.

The first episode of the second installment of the series Hacks, explores a complicated and loving work-life relationship between Deborah Vance, a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and a 25-year-old outcast.

On the other hand, the comedy Curb Your Enthusiasmarrives with the starting episode of its eleventh season. Larry David stars as Larry David in this story where he finds himself living the good life with one misstep after another.

The premiere of the third season of Succession, is presented as the main favorite receiving 25 nominations, which include Best Drama Series, two mentions for Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong), another pair for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (J. Smith- Cameron and Sarah Snook), three nominations for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen), three for Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series (Hope Davis, Sanaa Lathan and Harriet Walter) and four for Best Actor Guest on Drama Series (Adrien Brody, James Cromwell, Arian Moayed and Alexander Skarsgard). The series is a biting and funny drama that explores politics, money and power through the eyes of a very dysfunctional family. The premiere episode of the third season can be seen on Friday, September 9, at midnight (ARG / CHI / COL / MEX).

The Serie euphoria with 16 nominations, including: Best Drama Series, Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series (Zendaya), Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Sydney Sweeney), Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series (Martha Kelly), and Best Guest Actor in a Series Dramatic (Colman Domingo), episode one of the second season of Euphoria arrives on Saturday, September 10, at midnight (ARG / CHI / COL / MEX).

On September 11, the premiere chapter of The White Lotus. A social satire set in an exclusive Hawaiian resort that follows the vacations of various hotel guests as they relax and rejuvenate in paradise. But with each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these perfect travelers, the cheerful hotel staff, and the idyllic setting itself. Among its 20 nominations, the one for Best Series or Limited or Anthology Film stands out, five options for Best Supporting Actress in the category (Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Natasha Rothwell and Sydney Sweeney) and three for Best Supporting Actor ( Murray Bartlett, Jake Lacy, and Steve Zahn).

The 74th installment of the Emmy Awards will be held on Monday, September 12 and will be broadcast by TNT (dubbed into Spanish) and TNT Series (in the original language), at 7:00 p.m. (COL / MEX) / 9:00 p.m. (ARG / CHI) hours.

LC