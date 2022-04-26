To accelerate the slow metabolism and lose weight faster, 2 more glasses a day would be enough to lose weight

Abdominal bloating, constipation, difficulty losing weight, and a feeling of weakness are all symptoms that could be related to dehydration. Water is an essential element for life, a lack of it could cause many problems for human health. The first consequence of not having enough water is dehydration. A condition that, prolonged over time, could cause constipation, reduced immune function, heart disease, nephropathy and bronchopulmonary disorders.

Water also plays an important role in metabolism. In fact, it would appear that drinking 2 extra glasses of water a day would speed up the basal metabolic rate. This is what was reported in a sector study: it would seem that, just a couple of minutes after the introduction of 2 glasses of water, the release of norepinephrine would increase. A hormone capable of accelerating the heartbeat, increasing the release of glucose, inducing lipolysis and increasing blood flow to the muscles. All factors that would increase energy expenditure.

The introduction of about 500 ml of water would increase energy expenditure, increasing the metabolic rate by about 30%. In fact, about 90 minutes later, the subjects who had introduced the 2 glasses of water had consumed about 24 kcal more.

This phenomenon would seem to be linked to the thermogenic effect that the body must implement to bring the temperature of the introduced water to 37 degrees. In this regard, through randomized studies, it has been seen that to implement the thermogenesis of water the male body would use energy starting from the lipid layer. On the contrary, women would use more carbohydrate.

Water and weight loss

So, water would be a really cheap trick to speed up your metabolism. In fact, remember that a slow metabolism would be the first deterrent to weight loss. Drinking more, therefore, could have far more benefits than just hydrating the body.

It has also been seen how, over time, this effect of water on the metabolism can affect the maintenance of a healthy weight. In addition, those who drink larger quantities of water would have a certain ease in losing weight compared to those who instead introduce insufficient quantities of liquids.

In this regard, a randomized study conducted on obese subjects showed how the consumption of 2 glasses of water 30 minutes before meals, combined with a low-calorie diet, was associated on average with the loss of 2.5 kg of fat mass in just 12 weeks. The study showed that those who drank the most lost weight faster.

