Our state of psychophysical well-being is very conditioned by the foods we choose to consume more frequently. It is therefore not prudent to bring any food to the table without first asking whether or not it could harm your health. And it should be taken into account that these are the blood glucose values ​​that already reveal pre-diabetes or type 2 diabetes. And that precise information on the patient’s diet can be obtained from the blood sample. An excess of sugars or fats emerge immediately and are signaled by values ​​beyond the norm.

It follows that even daily nutrition requires a lot of care and in many cases should be regularly planned. With the help of a nutrition specialist, a meal plan could be adopted that minimizes the risk of hypercholesterolemia and hyperglyceridemia. This could avoid buying ready-made or packaged foods from the food industry. On the other hand, it might seem incredible but it would really take just one month to lower cholesterol below 230mg / dl by buying these products from the greengrocer.

In the same way, to activate insulin and also calm the pains of rheumatoid arthritis, it is better to give priority to these inexpensive foods. Because in fact, following a balanced diet does not necessarily involve a large outlay of money. Indeed it often happens to spend less by consuming wholesome food and drinks and to obtain both an economic and healthy advantage.

Experts have in fact realized that against the onslaught of diabetes this unsuspected drink half an hour before lunch could help us to significantly reduce blood sugar. The choice of food also seems to greatly influence the state of inflammation of the joints. Those suffering from rheumatoid arthritis could in fact partially modify their diet to obtain an improvement of the most annoying symptoms.

It should be borne in mind that the presence of intestinal bacteria could in fact trigger inflammatory pathologies. On the contrary, some important changes in the diet could act as a barrier to the entry of microorganisms into the bloodstream. A recent study analyzed the positive effects of a plant-based diet on glycemic values ​​and joint inflammation. But previous research has also found significant improvements in rheumatoid arthritis symptoms in those on diets that exclude the consumption of animal products.

This is because a plant-based diet allows for the right amount of dietary fiber which increases bacterial diversity. Therefore it would reduce inflammation and pain in the joints precisely in subjects who acquire the habit of eating mostly vegetable proteins and vegetables. At the same time, such food choices would also have positive falls on the control of blood sugar levels. In fact, a low-calorie diet helps to keep glycemic values ​​under control and avert the risk of cardiovascular diseases.