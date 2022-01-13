“To all the heroes of our time, thank you”: the video message with the voices of Ornella Muti and Lino Banfi to pay homage to health workers
From an idea of Dr. Fausto D’Agostino and directed by Angelo Cascione, with the collaboration of Katiuscia Del Vescovo, “To the heroes of our time” was born, a “dedication” to give the right value to all health professionals who spend themselves, without reserve, for the health of humanity. The video was sponsored by the Ministry of Health and was shot at the “Campus Bio-Medico” University Hospital and the Sanatrix Clinic in Rome. The voiceovers are by Ornella Muti, Lino Banfi and Angelo Maggi (voice actor of Tom Hanks).
