News

“To all the heroes of our time, thank you”: the video message with the voices of Ornella Muti and Lino Banfi to pay homage to health workers

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee12 hours ago
0 34 1 minute read

From an idea of ​​Dr. Fausto D’Agostino and directed by Angelo Cascione, with the collaboration of Katiuscia Del Vescovo, “To the heroes of our time” was born, a “dedication” to give the right value to all health professionals who spend themselves, without reserve, for the health of humanity. The video was sponsored by the Ministry of Health and was shot at the “Campus Bio-Medico” University Hospital and the Sanatrix Clinic in Rome. The voiceovers are by Ornella Muti, Lino Banfi and Angelo Maggi (voice actor of Tom Hanks).

Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: never as in this moment do we need you

In these difficult and extraordinary times, it is essential to guarantee quality information. For us at ilfattoquotidiano.it the only masters are the readers. Unlike others, we want to offer journalism that is open to all, without paywalls. Your contribution is essential to allow us to do this. Become a supporter too

Thank you,
Peter Gomez

Support now

Payments available

Previous article

Venice flies to Africa for a girl and is kidnapped. The parish priest: “He was distributing communion, I will take away the job”

next

Next article

Florence, hit the secretary in the face with the smartphone: prosecutor asks for indictment for the director of Confindustria

next

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee12 hours ago
0 34 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Freaks Out, the Mainetti film in Venice78: what the film is about

September 10, 2021

Fed, Musk, Apple and more: the 5 news of the weekend

November 17, 2021

Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Monday 13 September

September 13, 2021

Christmas Wedding Runaway film, plot, actors, cast, finale, where it is shot

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button