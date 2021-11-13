There are only two weeks left until the long-awaited appointment with Black Friday. A commercial invention born in the mid-1920s in the United States and which began to take hold in our country a few years ago. Discounts, promotions, advertising. All waiting for the fateful day of November 26 to go wild with purchases. Even to get rid of the waste of almost two years of pandemic, going shopping could be an idea.

We have already seen in let’s find out when the fantastic Black Friday discounts start and how to be prepared to find who started the commercial battle first. The large appliance chains, therefore, which are trying to bring as many customers as possible to them. There are those, however, who wanted to overcome, as now very often happens. We are talking about the online shopping platform par excellence: Amazon.

To anticipate Black Friday, Amazon is launching a new and rich promotion on a surprising variety of products

Not content with giving real trade a serious blow, the owners of the Seattle-based American giant have come up with another splendid idea. A sort of Black Friday of Black Friday, or a promotion on the promotion. The initiative, called Early Black Friday, basically brought forward November 26 by two full weeks. From the 8th to the 18th of this month, in fact, on many products, further discounts are already in place, compared to those that we will then see in the fateful D-day of shopping. An initiative that could rage another blow to the many shops that are waiting for Black Friday to increase their turnover.

Considering that there are really many product categories on which Amazon can go for discounts, it is understandable how this promotion can affect our shopping. From mobile phones to toys, from clothing to various objects, passing through small and large appliances. In a period, then, in which many are thinking of changing the TV or buying a decoder because of the new digital terrestrial. As a result, the dish is really rich.

Discounts open to all

In addition, it should be emphasized that this initiative does not require any subscription to the services made available by Amazon. Everyone can access it, without necessarily being Prime customers as happened in other promotions. A surprising and unexpected move that took many shops by surprise. We will see the effects from November 27 onwards, when we begin to understand the type of impact that Black Friday will have had.

In short, once again the largest internet company in the world has shown itself to be one step ahead of everyone in trying to offer its customers something more. To anticipate Black Friday, Amazon launches a new and rich promotion on a surprising variety of products, an aggressive and unexpected strategy to be studied carefully.