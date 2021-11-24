Bills seem to go up all the time and the cold season certainly doesn’t help to save. Electricity and gas start tens if not hundreds of euros each month, eroding hard-earned salaries and pensions.

A lot of other money goes into food

Instead, to improve the bill situation and save money, there are some precautions that could help, especially in the use of household appliances. In particular, it would be useful to change very old ones with a low energy class, however it could be too expensive.

For this reason, it is necessary to know a series of tricks to use appliances in the best possible way avoiding unnecessary waste of energy.

To avoid a very high bill this is the mistake to avoid with the vacuum cleaner but that many do all the time

Among all appliances, the vacuum cleaner is perhaps the most used because it is an excellent ally for daily and weekly cleaning. However, many use it unknowingly making a mistake that can increase their bill total.

This is a function that many vacuum cleaners have, namely the turbo one. Even if it is present, it is best to avoid it if it is not really needed. In fact, if on the one hand it allows you to vacuum with greater power, on the other it causes a great waste of energy which affects your bill.

In normal cases, this function is not actually needed. The best would be to use it only in the most extreme ones, such as with carpets or floors particularly full of wool and pet hair. Even in these situations, try the classic function first and switch to the turbo one only if the desired effect is not achieved.

Other tips to save on your bill

However, there are other ways to use the vacuum cleaner intelligently. For example, knowing the contract with the electricity supplier well is helpful in deciding when to clean. In fact, at some times the rate could be lower.

Always for the same reason, it is advisable to compare the rates proposed by the different suppliers. You could find a better overall offer or flash offers that allow you to have a discount or other benefits.

Finally, consider buying a new energy-saving vacuum cleaner which could be beneficial in the long run.

It may sound absurd, but there is also another very common daily household activity that can help you save a lot of money.

To avoid waste, however, getting used to recycling items and reusing scraps in the kitchen can be a good way to save.