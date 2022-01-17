Dry eye syndrome is a fairly common problem, especially during the winter period.

Low temperatures and freezing winds can in fact stimulate and exacerbate this discomfort which also affects the basis of other conditions.

In fact, it is an alteration of the tear film of the eye and consequently a bad ocular lubrication.

The most annoying aspect of the problem is certainly that of the symptoms, which cause considerable discomfort.

Not only the classic ailments related to dryness such as redness, burning and itching, but also impaired tearing and difficulty opening the eyes.

To this can be added episodes of photophobia and therefore difficulty in turning the gaze towards light sources. Finally, the typical sensation is that of a foreign body in the eye.

The causes

Despite this, it is good to reassure that dry eye syndrome usually represents a benign pathology.

Among the causes, as we have seen, we find first and foremost the sudden changes in temperature and humidity.

Furthermore, the wind can carry aggressive agents such as dust and pollutants, which can accidentally enter the eye and cause irritation.

Speaking of pollutants, another big culprit is cigarette smoking, which would greatly contribute to altering tearing.

Finally, excessive time spent in front of PCs and smartphones would also be harmful in this sense.

To avoid dry and burning eyes, watch out for this common habit which would seem to worsen the symptoms

How can we overcome this annoying problem?

One of the things that it is very important to pay attention to is to maintain the right level of humidity where we can.

Therefore, a decidedly risky environment would be the passenger compartment of the car where, especially in this period, we risk exaggerating. The ideal would therefore be to avoid too high temperatures, maintaining a warm environment, but avoiding excesses, and if possible by opening the window slightly, for example.

The air vents, in fact, are located right in front of the face and eyes, and this could be the reason for the problem.

It is also advisable to maintain adequate body hydration and avoid long exposure to sources of stress for the eye.