Brain health isn’t just a demographic issue. In addition to the time that passes, in fact, there are many other factors that can speed up or slow down its aging process.

In fact, to keep the brain active, it is important to take care of social relationships, have cultural interests and practice physical activity on a daily basis.

In addition, few know that this aspect, which many neglect, would also be fundamental to ensure a long life for the brain.

Even nutrition, however, plays a very important role in the state of health of the organism and, specifically, of the brain. There are no miracle products, mind you, but there are foods rich in precious substances that can help the brain. Like? Protecting it and slowing down its aging. Here is what these foods are.

To avoid losing blows to the brain, these precious foods that would protect it would be useful

Nature provides us with many products rich in beneficial substances that can help the health of our body. That is why it is right to choose the best products every day to stay healthy. What few people know, for example, is that this plant that many have at home would be useful against the memory loss associated with Alzheimer’s.

In addition to this, however, the Veronesi Foundation claims that some foods contain substances that are particularly beneficial for our body.

Good foods that are good for you

Let’s start with a great classic. To reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s, walnuts would be beneficial, which would slow down their appearance. As would salmon, flax seeds and chia seeds, which would be very good for the body because they are rich in Omega 3. Moreover, few people know this but this fish would reduce bad cholesterol and triglycerides and cost very little.

Good news for (dark) chocolate lovers too

Bananas, avocado, soy beans, and dark chocolate have one thing in common: they all contain magnesium. This mineral salt, in fact, would be particularly suitable for those who have suffered a severe concussion.

But the good news for cocoa lovers wouldn’t end there. According to some studies, cocoa flavonols help improve blood circulation and heart health. Furthermore, further studies would have shown that they would also improve memory.

A small fruit with great beneficial properties

Recall that blueberries would also bring benefits on a neurocognitive level. To this, of course, we would also add the anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties of these small purple fruits. In short, this is why these precious foods that would protect it would be useful in order not to make the brain lose its blows.