Pain in the “mouth” of the stomach, a feeling of discomfort that rises along the breastbone and reaches the throat, a sense of constriction in the chest.

This is just a taste of the discomforts that frequent stomach pain or, worse, gastroesophageal reflux can entail.

Sometimes the symptoms can be so intense that those who suffer from it without having already received a diagnosis often find themselves hypothesizing the worst.

These discomfort can be accompanied by a rise of gastric acids up to the esophagus which causes regurgitation, worsening the situation.

It is at this point that one can also speak of gastroesophageal reflux.

A problem with many causes

Disorders affecting the gastric system can have various causes, many of which are also related to each other.

For this reason, it may not be so simple and immediate to get rid of heartburn and reflux.

The first cause can obviously be the intake of foods that promote the production of acids in the stomach.

Identifying which one is most harmful to us could already be a start to embarking on a path of healing.

Among those most at risk we find coffee, chocolate, alcohol, citrus fruits, tomatoes, spicy and spicy dishes.

In addition to nutrition, even bad habits such as cigarette smoking, the intake of anti-inflammatory drugs or conditions of overweight can promote the onset of symptoms.

Finally, stress, as always, is a bad companion, and it is also in this circumstance.

How can we remedy?

Obviously, the resolution of the problem is linked in particular to the cause.

To avoid reflux and heartburn here is what time we should go to bed according to science

It is very important to identify the triggering factor or factors in order to be able to act in a more targeted way.

This could mean eliminating certain harmful foods, abolishing smoking or alcohol consumption, and indulging in sports and a healthier life.

It is also advisable to avoid meals that are too large and fast, getting used to chewing slowly.

As for daily habits, there is a particular advice that comes directly from the Istituto Superiore di Sanità.

To avoid reflux and heartburn, here’s what time we should go to bed according to science: not earlier than two or three hours after a meal.

In fact, the supine position favors the ascent of gastric juices; it is also for this reason that it is advisable to sleep with the head slightly raised.

Therefore, naps and sprawling films on the sofa or bed immediately after meals are banned.

Waiting a couple of hours could really make a difference.

