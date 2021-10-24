“To believe in heroism is to believe in hope”

Among the undisputed masters of world comics, with his stories Frank Miller has overturned the canons, laying the foundations of the modern concept of graphic novel And reinventing many of the best known superheroes, to which he gave depth and dark sides. At the Rome Film Fest 2021 Miller held a Close Encounter with the public, in the company of the director of the documentary dedicated to him in the Official Selection, Frank Miller – American Genius, Silenn Thomas, retracing his life and career.

The three hundred Spartans and the vision of heroism

A film that inspired me a lot is an old film from 1962, The three hundred Spartans. I saw him in a very small movie theater in the town where I was born, in Olney, Maryland. Eventually all the protagonists died and with the death of the heroes I changed my vision of the heroes at that time. Until then I thought that heroes should always survive, but there I changed my mind and promised myself to do a comic about this, which was then 300. Many heroes die in my stories, but believing in heroism means believing in hope.

The first meeting with Stan Lee

I met Stan Lee when I started working at Dare devil for Marvel. There was always a one-hour meeting with Stan to get the lecture. He was an incredible man for his energy levels, none like him. He started talking to me about Dare devil and why he was a wonderful character. He explained to me what were the highlights to remember: first he was blind, and usually superheroes are known for skills and not for lack of skill, but for Stan that was not the case. He told me that that character was a bit like when we used to go around the house in the dark as kids, just to prove we were capable.

The special bond with Will Eisner

I learned a lot from Will Eisner, I stole from him by studying his tricks and with him I learned the meaning of a story. Just being able to meet him would have been great for me, but then I was lucky enough to meet a man of great personality and intellect. If we want to summarize it, we can say that he saw comics as a noble form of expression, which is not just about boys. It was an aspiration for him. When I met him he was about to retire and he said: “I draw comics for people like me”. He had changed his touch as he faced the passage of time, and the Second World War in which he had also fought. He taught me a lot, but above all the sense of ethics: not as a form of loyalty to a company, obtaining work at the expense of others, but as the need to defend one’s intellectual honesty. Professionally it is the most precious source for me.

The relationship with one’s inspiration

Sometimes I observe something on the street and the spring is released, other times I start creating a story without even realizing the inspiration. The stories present themselves. I now look in front of me a few hundred stories, so for me storytelling is my function. It is not something I consciously build brick by brick, it is the reason for my existence.

The studio behind the tables

The thing I like most about my job is the research part, I don’t have such a thorough knowledge of history that I can move without studying. As a student I was a disaster, I was about to leave high school, but if one thing interests me I study a lot and I have become an expert in some battles. I would also like to explore the History of Rome, of course! Rome has a lot of history.

Sin City and cinema

The relationship between Sin City and cinema is a lot of fun. I started my film career writing the screenplay for Robocop 2, which was a deafening flop and a disaster. Robert Rodriguez called me years later saying he wanted to make a movie based on Sin City and I replied: “You seem very nice, but I don’t feel like doing it “. He called a month later and told me to come to Texas to do a little rehearsal scene maybe with some friends, and you can’t turn down an invitation like that. After seeing her, I shook Rodriguez’s hand and said: “I’m in”. He had big credit at the studios, churning out hit after hit.

Milo Manara and Hugo Pratt

I love Milo Manara very much and Hugo Pratt’s clean lines and black and white, after meeting him that trait also appeared in my stories. When I met him in Lucca it was very funny, we were in a hotel at breakfast and someone introduced him to me. He told me: “I know her! For six months I kept a comic in my bag “. He was happy to see an American imitating Europeans, since I also did it with Moebius. We spent the whole day together, what a person, and what a great artist.

Fellini

Fellini is an artist I would like to explore more, I haven’t seen all of his work but everything I’ve seen threw me into an ecstatic state. He had given full space to all his imagination in his films.

TV series

I didn’t watch TV series during the lockdown, mostly old movies. I spent this pandemic time studying, even things I had studied in the past, and new things. I know there are a lot of great products in the new TV stories but I don’t feel like rummaging through the garbage to find something good.

Favorite blockbusters

I like Spider-Man, I love the saga of Star Wars from the beginning, it’s epic, mythological, there are pieces of Jack Kirby, samurai, all the things I love. The characters are rich and I am also a fan of Star Trek of the first hour, since it was black and white. At least my TV was black and white, which speaks volumes about my age. In any case, I always like to go to see the films of the great sagas.

The ideal interpreter of a biopic on the life of Frank Miller

This is the second time someone has asked me this question and the answer is always the same: Meryl Streep. He could do Godzilla too, he’s so brilliant!

Frank Miller – American Genius

In the film there is a poster that is often seen posted in the house and it is by Johnny Cash. She was a great singer, but also a great storyteller. In his stories there is sometimes anger, sometimes sadness, sometimes they are hilarious stories. Who has never laughed hearing for the first time A Boy Named Sue? Bob Dylan is also a singer who is a songwriter and a storyteller, they both tell stories. But I don’t have a cool Dylan poster, so I’m leaving Johnny Cash alone!

Childhood memories

I remember being a scared child, I don’t remember the reason for the fear but I was always a little tense. But drawing those comics gave me great joy and, if I think back to that child, I love him very much. As a child my mom sewed me a black and white Superman shirt, because on TV we saw it like that, I wore it everywhere, even under my shirt, and I wore it until it got worn out and became useless. I was already passionate from an early age.

The vision of the present

These are dark and strange times, and future generations will look into this age. A bit like the period, which I lived as a child, when everyone feared that the atomic bomb could explode. Yes, more than a Cold War it is a biological bomb that has in fact exploded and there is also climate change that looms, it is an apocalyptic situation. What else can happen, the invasion of frogs?

The future

My next story? It might as well be a comedy!

Cover photo: Getty (Stefania M. D’Alessandro / Getty Images for RFF)

