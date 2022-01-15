To Bonucci 10 thousand euros in fines for the assault, to Domenichini two days of disqualification for injuries

Allegri had one for the offenses against the referee Sozza. Evidently the Juventus players enjoy a safe conduct. A day also in Fabian and Lozano

There are even two days of disqualification that he will have to serve in the Italian Cup Marco Domenichini, Spalletti’s deputy.

As stated in the statement from the Sports Judge, Domenichini was expelled for having, at the 38th of the second half, contested an arbitration decision by addressing the match officials with insulting expressions. The infringement was detected by the Fourth Officer.

We can only continue to worry about the comatose and shameful state of Italian football. Bonucci, who put his hands on Mozzillo, an Inter manager worldwide, was fined only 10,000 euros. It is a measure that we have defined as profoundly harmful as well as disgusting. To Domenichini, who simply protested for an arbitration decision (the expulsion of Lozano) not even one but two days of disqualification. Allegri himself had only one day of disqualification for his offenses against referee Sozza (Juventus-Napoli). Evidently the Juventus card holders enjoy a safe conduct.

For the record, the sports judge’s statement also reads about the disqualification (for one day) of Fabian Ruiz and Lozano. Therefore – should they remain at Napoli – they will miss the first match of the next Italian Cup.