To burn fat, tone muscles and speed up metabolism this is the best training technique to practice

A healthy and balanced diet plays a fundamental role in losing weight and avoiding the accumulation of fats.

But a good workout, supported by a right diet and lots of constant and regular physical activity, is equally essential to increase calorie consumption and assist in weight loss.

To burn fat, tone muscles and speed up the metabolism this is the best training technique to practice in the gym, at home or in the park.

Surely one of the best ways to speed up your metabolism is interval training.

The alternation of high intensity phases with recovery phases will cause the body to burn calories even when not exercising.

The best training technique, which can also be done without using weights and machines, is tabata.

Tabata is a particularly suitable workout for those who want to lose weight by burning fat, improve their stamina and tone their muscles.

A technique that involves physical effort at maximum intensity for 20 seconds, followed by a 10-second break, all repeated 8 times.

The rapid alternation between physical effort and the recovery phase induces an acceleration of the burning of body fat, stimulating the metabolism to the point that the body will continue to burn calories even after training.

A training program that must be performed 3/4 times a week, very valid and effective, managing to guarantee excellent results.

Here are some examples of workouts:

a) 20 seconds of squat and 10 seconds of pause;

b) 20 seconds of plank and 10 seconds of pause;

c) 20 seconds of burpees 10 seconds of pause;

d) 20 seconds of squat and 10 seconds of pause;

e) 20 seconds of plank and 10 seconds of pause;

f) 20 seconds of burpees 10 seconds of pause;

And so to proceed until you complete the 8 times.

To best perform this type of training it is advisable to use the heart rate meter reaching 75% of your maximum heart rate.

Within the training you can insert different types of exercises for the various muscle groups on which you will want to go to work.

Even reaching 2 or 3 tabata for a maximum of 15 minutes of exercises, or in any case according to your physical endurance.

Intense and not very simple technique for those who are not very trained.

Training with this method will improve endurance, strength and muscle mass as well as accelerate metabolism and cardiovascular capacity.

