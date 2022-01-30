to Cagliari offered Kaio Jorge

Not only Vlahovic not only Zakaria . In this crackling January transfer market final, the Juve he is also at work for the Uruguayan Naithan Nandez . Evidently, Zakaria And Nandez they are not one the alternative to the other, but the former would replace Bentancur and the second Kulusevski . To the Cagliari in return, the Brazilian striker was offered Kaio Jorge which, in Sardinia, could finally find space.

Nandez on loan to Juve

Nandez he would land in Turin on loan with the right of redemption, the same formula he would see Kaio Jorge do the reverse path (but there would be no right of redemption in this case). Nandez is a player who, in addition to being in midfield, can also be used as a right winger. And after the injury of church and the departure of Kulusevski, could become a very interesting solution for Merry and the Juve. The Juventus team would find themselves covered on both sides. Kaio Jorge he has also received proposals from abroad, but he would probably like to stay in Italy where he is looking forward to it. Juve And Cagliari they will talk to each other between today and tomorrow to define this market operation. With Nandez, Zakaria And Vlahovic the bianconeri would have brought about a real revolution, earlier than the summer. The position in the standings advised the executives: it is absolutely necessary to conquer one of the first four places that give the right to participate in the next one Champions League.