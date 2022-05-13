Anxiety is one of the problems that most plagues modern society. States of agitation, palpitations, a feeling of choking and a closing throat are just some of the symptoms that appear in the presence of strong states of anxiety and panic attacks.

There can be many triggers for anxiety. Surely among these we find the stress and excessive pressures to which we are all subject, as well as nervousness and excessive worries.

In particular, it may happen that in some periods of life there are more demanding moments in which states of anxiety can occur.

The sport that saves us

To counter them, the first advice is certainly to practice relaxation techniques such as yoga or meditation. These holistic disciplines have the ability to bring our mind back to the present moment, freeing us from anxious thoughts. Sport would also seem to be a great ally; in fact, practicing sports favors the development of endorphins.

To calm anxiety naturally and without drugs, these are the 5 scientifically approved foods to eat

Another support in case of anxiety comes from the table. In fact, we know that there are some foods that can increase anxiety levels, such as those containing stimulants, including coffee. We also know, however, that other foods may be able to promote relaxation and decrease stress hormones.

5 anxiolytic foods

According to scientific evidence, in fact, these are the 5 foods to be preferred for their nutritional characteristics in case of anxiety. Let’s see what they are.

To have beneficial effects on states of anxiety and stress we find oily fish such as salmon, anchovies and mackerel. The high presence of noble proteins, vitamin D and omega 3 make it an excellent food. In fact, omega 3s are important in the development of substances such as dopamine and serotonin, which are usually altered in those suffering from these disorders.

Another anxiolytic food is the original dark chocolate and not the sweet one. This would contain a high presence of polyphenols, antioxidants that would have beneficial effects on the brain. In fact, from a study conducted on 90 anxious subjects, it was seen how the administration of 2 pieces of dark chocolate a day can be effective in improving the levels of stress hormones such as cortisol.

Even the consumption of yogurt without added sugars and rich in live lactic ferments could positively influence the intestinal microbiota. A healthy intestinal microbiota, in fact, would improve cognitive performance and reduce states of anxiety.

Two drinks

Finally, the consumption of green tea and chamomile would have positive effects on cognitive functions, reducing states of anxiety.

Chamomile, in fact, would be rich in antioxidants, which would be fundamental in countering the state of anxiety. Tea, on the other hand, would be full of catechins, in particular of theanine, a substance capable of reducing states of anxiety. In fact, it would appear that theanine could reduce levels of the stress hormone cortisol.

Therefore, to calm anxiety naturally and without drugs, we could consume the aforementioned foods at least twice a week.

Finally, remember that in case of anxiety it would be preferable to reduce the consumption of so-called junk foods and avoid excessive sedentary lifestyle.

Recommended reading

Constipation, problems with going to the toilet, hard stools and constipation could depend on the low intake of this very important food