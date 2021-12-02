With the arrival of the cold season, it can happen that you get sick more often than usual. A nuisance you get used to, but colds, coughs and phlegm are still annoying problems. Especially the cough, which can even keep you awake at night and cause muscle pain from coughing.

In addition to always checking with your doctor first to find the best cure, you may be able to relieve symptoms with the help of some very common natural ingredients.

We have already seen that not only chamomile, but also these 3 hot and healthy herbal teas could relieve stomach pain and promote digestion. Even today we are talking about a hot drink, an infusion that with just two ingredients could calm coughs, also helping the brain. In fact, it contains an ingredient that could promote memory and concentration. Let's see what it is.

To calm coughs and keep the brain active here is the infusion that could help with only 2 natural ingredients

Everyone at home has very common foods that can be useful for preparing excellent natural remedies.

Even if you are affected by a cough, especially in the cold season, it may be helpful to drink a hot tea with many properties. It is the infusion of sage with the addition of honey.

In addition to being a source of antioxidants and vitamins, sage also contains minerals that help the heart, bones, teeth and brain.

According to some studies, honey, on the other hand, stimulates memory and concentration and is an ally against anxiety and stress. In addition, it would be an effective remedy for coughs and sore throats thanks to its natural antibacterial properties.

Once the ingredients have been recovered, you can move on to the preparation of the infusion.

How to prepare sage and honey tea

To prepare the sage and honey infusion, boil a cup of water in a saucepan. Then, turn off the heat and add 2 teaspoons of dried sage or 3 or 4 freshly picked sage leaves.

Leave to infuse for 5 minutes, covering the saucepan with a lid or saucer.

Finally, add a teaspoon of honey and sip the still hot infusion, being careful not to burn your tongue.

We have seen that the natural ingredients that everyone has in the kitchen could be very useful for health.