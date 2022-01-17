To calm coughs and relieve sore throats, this natural homemade herbal tea recommended by grandmothers could help us

With the arrival of winter we start walking around all wrapped up and in particular scarves and heavy jackets become our closest allies.

All this to try to protect us from the fateful cold and temperature changes that could continuously attack our immune system.

This, weakened, could be attacked by viruses and bacteria responsible for those typical seasonal ailments.

We are talking about the classic flu with pains spread throughout the body and fever, the annoying sore throat and dry or oily cough.

In this article we will focus on the last two in particular, knowing a completely natural remedy that goes well with winter.

It is, in fact, a hot herbal tea to sip to give us a moment of well-being but also of relaxation.

A flower and a root

To prepare this simple multifunctional herbal tea we will need only two ingredients that we can find in herbalist shops and at the supermarket.

The first are the mallow flowers that emerge from a rustic and spontaneous plant that probably has Asian origins.

These are generally sold dried, usually in combo with the leaves, in bulk or in practical sachets.

Many, then, as underlined by a study by Humanitas, would be the benefits that are waiting for nothing but interacting with our body to revive it:

the viscous substance contained in the flowers would be able to create a protective film on the oral cavity, relieving irritations and dry coughs;

it would have an expectorant action that would allow the excess mucus to be eliminated;

it would also have a diuretic action and would be indicated against gastrointestinal disorders.

The second ingredient that accompanies mallow is fresh ginger, in root format, which can be purchased in any supermarket.

Still drawing on a Humanitas study, its benefits would be innumerable.

Many of these would be associated with a substance present in abundance which is gingerol and which would have properties:

antibacterial;

anti-inflammatory;

analgesics;

calming.

Furthermore, ginger is said to be a good antimicrobial, carminative and antioxidant.

To calm coughs and relieve sore throats, this natural homemade herbal tea recommended by grandmothers could help us

Now that we have familiarized ourselves with the ingredients, let’s see how to prepare our herbal tea with a violet color and a delicate and spicy flavor.

The first thing to do is put 150 ml of water on the stove and bring it to a boil.

In the meantime, we need to peel a piece of ginger root of about 3 centimeters.

To do this we can use a knife, a peeler or a teaspoon.

After we have to rinse it and cut it into thin slices.

When it comes to a boil, turn off the gas, dip the ginger into the water together with a teaspoon of dried mallow or a sachet.

We leave to infuse for 15 minutes and finally we can sweeten as desired with fructose or honey.

So, to calm coughs and relieve sore throats, this natural homemade herbal tea recommended by grandmothers could help us.

Recommended reading

Here is the aromatic homemade herbal tea that could help us against stomach swelling, fatigue and muscle pain.