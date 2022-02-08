Closing our eyes as soon as we put our head on the pillow and sleeping blissfully until the next morning would be the happy ending of a typical day.

Sometimes, however, the hopes of having peaceful dreams drift away from our bed, flying among those sheep we never stop counting.

To keep us awake could be that cough that has haunted us all day and that the instant we lie down it becomes more pressing.

This is a typical seasonal ailment that could occur when our immune system weakens due to cold shocks and temperature changes, which lead to viruses and bacteria.

To disturb sleep, however, it could also be a tangle of anxiety and stress that we carry with us since the morning and that we wear with pajamas.

In both cases, to calm the cough at night and put the mind and body at rest, we could brush up on an ancient 100% natural antidote.

Let’s go immediately to find out what it is in today’s article.

A panacea for cough, anxiety and stress

What we could do before going to bed, to try to sleep well, would be to “sip” a teaspoon or two of a DIY syrup.

The recipe winks at tradition and, in fact, is found within that immense collection of grandmother’s remedies.

The two main ingredients of this syrup, and also the only ones we will use, are honey and lemon, especially its juice.

The first, as underlined by a Humanitas publication, would first of all have antibacterial properties capable of acting against coughs but also sore throats.

Furthermore, it would seem to be an ally in case of anxiety and stress to alleviate their symptoms.

The second ingredient, on the other hand, according to a survey by Humanitas, would be rich in vitamin C, but it would also have an antibacterial and antiviral action.

To calm coughs at night, reduce anxiety and stress and sleep well we could try this natural remedy from grandmothers

Now that we have known the ingredients and their properties, let’s see how to prepare our syrup.

As for the doses we need:

the juice of 2 lemons;

a glass of honey;

a tablespoon of sunflower oil, to soften and make the mixture even more fluid.

As for the honey, we could choose that of eucalyptus with balsamic hints and which would be less sweet than the other types.

Method

The first thing to do is to squeeze the two lemons and filter the juice.

Then we transfer it to a saucepan and let it heat for a few minutes.

At this point, we pour it into a container together with the honey which must be liquid (if it were crystallized we could melt it in a water bath).

After, we add the oil and mix with a wooden spoon or a silicone spatula.

Finally, we fill a glass bottle or a jar, previously sterilized, and store in the refrigerator.

As for the shelf life, we could keep our syrup for up to two weeks.

However, the advice would be to smell it and always taste it before consumption.

