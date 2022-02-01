In this period of cold and bad weather, it is quite easy to run into the classic seasonal ailments, which moreover do not spare anyone, neither adults nor children. And this is how the cold, often accompanied by fever, joint pain, cough and phlegm, takes over, making the days long and tiring.

The treatments, in this regard, are innumerable and vary between tablets, syrups and ointments. But how to avoid taking medicines and counteract the ailments? Surely the most effective antidote is prevention. Adopting simple behaviors could help defend yourself from the cold and above all to strengthen the body. In fact, some of them, while seeming trivial, are able to really make a difference.

Tips for preventing the flu

Let’s start with what are the easiest precautions to put into practice. First of all, hand hygiene: washing and disinfecting them frequently would allow you to get rid of unwanted germs and bacteria. Likewise, cleaning common surfaces such as handles, towels, or faucets, to name a few, is also important. Another fundamental habit is to always ventilate the rooms of the house for at least 20 minutes a day. Changing the air is important, especially if a family member has some ailment that could suggest flu.

Another valid expedient, especially for the most frail and older people, is to get the vaccine: in theory it should guarantee protection for the whole season.

At the base then, to strengthen the immune system and strengthen the natural defenses against disorders and infections, the triad of well-being should never be missing: a healthy and balanced diet, constant physical activity and enough sleep. In fact, to enjoy excellent health, these aspects should always be considered, regardless of the season or age.

To calm coughs, eliminate phlegm and sleep peacefully here is a simple and natural home remedy

Regarding the importance of eating properly, let’s dedicate a few more words and see how what nature offers can really be of great help. In fact, respecting the seasonality of the products, eating in moderation and increasing the daily doses of fruit and vegetables, favors an important supply of vitamins and mineral salts. Thanks to food that is an ally of our health, therefore, we have a surprising remedy to use at the first symptoms of the flu.

To calm coughs, eliminate phlegm and sleep peacefully, it is possible, for example, to prepare a homemade syrup with good fruit and vegetables.

For the preparation it is necessary:

a carrot, due to its high content of carotenes, which in turn is a source of vitamin A, useful for providing an immune response to our body;

an onion, which thanks to its expectorant effect helps to thin and eliminate accumulated phlegm;

an apple because it is rich in vitamins and minerals;

finally honey to sweeten everything and take advantage of its antibacterial properties.

The procedure consists in finely grating the carrot, onion, apple, add the honey, mix thoroughly and let it rest for a few hours. It can be kept cool for 2-3 days. For children it is necessary to consult the pediatrician, before using the remedy in question.