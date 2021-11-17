At this time of the year, many people suffer from stomach and digestive problems for various reasons. Gastritis and abdominal pain have different and numerous triggering causes that can become chronic when the disorder persists over time. In many cases, nutrition plays a fundamental role that it is always preferable not to neglect. If you occasionally experience a certain sense of discomfort or digestive difficulties, it is possible to reduce these sensations with some natural remedies. To calm heartburn and heaviness here is a sweet herbal tea that relaxes the gastric walls.

Health protections for those with stomach and intestinal problems

Pain and problems in the digestive system can compromise not only the day, but have real repercussions on the whole organism. This has been shown by some studies that we reported in the article: “Few people know that to keep the brain healthy it is important to treat this organ”.





When such problems come to compromise the working functioning of the person who suffers from them, economic subsidies could also be requested. In fact, those suffering from stomach and intestinal problems can obtain a monthly INPS allowance of about 300 euros by submitting an application. If, on the other hand, it is a question of occasional but equally annoying ailments, it is possible to mitigate some symptoms through remedies particularly appreciated in the herbal field.

To calm heartburn and heaviness here is a sweet herbal tea that relaxes the gastric walls

In winter it is always pleasant to enjoy a herbal tea that warms the body and calms the feeling of discomfort. In this case, there are some herbs that have a beneficial and relaxing effect on the digestive system that it is useful to know in more detail. These are plants such as chamomile, lemon balm and valerian. These herbs are excellent allies against stomach pain as they have calming, sedative and refreshing properties. Furthermore, they have the advantage of being easily available on the market with rather low costs.

To prepare an herbal tea based on chamomile, lemon balm or valerian, simply follow the classic infusion procedure for a few minutes. These herbs, unlike others, have a rather delicate and sweet taste, so it is easy to enjoy them at any time of the day. The warmth of the drink and the principles of natural substances can relax the body and the tensions that also accumulate on the gastrointestinal level. It is always useful to consult your doctor or specialist before taking it to avoid possible side effects or allergies.

