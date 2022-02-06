“To Camilla the title of Queen when Charles will be King” – Corriere.it

from Enrica Roddolo

The announcement of Elizabeth II on the eve of 70 years of reign: “It is my sincere desire that, when the time comes, Camilla will be recognized as Queen Consort”

“It is my sincere wish that when the time comes, Camilla

is recognized as a “Queen Consort” ». Elizabeth II, breaking the official silence of the days preceding today’s historic milestone on Sunday 6 February (70 years of reign), with a message that speaks with the words of her heart, confirms her dedication to renew “the promise I made in 1947 that my whole life will always be dedicated to your service “. But it also looks to the after. And he announces with the message that marks the beginning of the Platinum Jubilee of his reign: “Camilla will be queen consort”.

“When my son Charles will be king in time, I know that you will assure him and his wife Camilla the same support you have always assured me,” writes the queen. And he remembers the good fortune of having had the loving help of his family throughout his long reign. And in particular of her beloved husband Filippo, who passed away a year ago in April.

“I was fortunate to have had in Prince Philip a partner eager to carry out the work of Prince Consort and to make the sacrifices that this entails with altruism”. The premise to talk about the future, when Charles will be king. And he will have Camilla next to him.

It is also the first time that the queen speaks of her son as the future king so clearly, almost imminent. Although he always thought of the Prince of Wales as the heir destined to the throne. In his words there is now almost the awareness that “none of us will live forever”, the phrase for the first time pronounced by Elizabeth months ago, after the health problems of last autumn. And with the announcement about Camilla,

Elisabetta recognizes the fullness of the title to Carlo’s wife

and the royal role alongside the future king. In the past there was talk of the hypothesis that the Duchess of Cornwall could not take the crown of queen consort, simply using the title of “Princess consort”. Although this would have required complex and never addressed regulatory changes.

Carlo and Camilla were married on April 9, 2005

in Windsor with an intimate, family ceremony. After the tragic death of Princess Diana in 1997. And Camilla from entering the Windsor family has never craved for the spotlight, aware of the difficulty of getting that “third person” accepted in the relationship between Charles and Diana.

Indeed, Camilla has chosen a secluded profile, she entered the Firm on tiptoe, while supporting Carlo in an increasingly evident role in the dynamics of the building. A step back as for a lifetime it was Filippo. Role from which she began to emerge in the difficulties of the pandemic when she worked with various charities, in Royal smart working and also by launching a community for book and reading enthusiasts. However, the Queen’s endorsement last night does not come suddenly. The precise reference to Camilla (but also to Catherine) in the sovereign’s Christmas message had not gone unnoticed. Approaching the two women to Carlo and William, as if already to indicate the path of the future. Two couples, two generations, ready to continue their work tomorrow.



And now the sovereign’s wish that Camilla be queen consort follows the New Year’s announcement that the Duchess of Cornwall would be awarded the title of Lady of the Order of the Garter. By gracious wish of the queen, Camilla thus became Royal Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, in short of the most noble and coveted Order of chivalry in Great Britain 2022, which has its roots in the time of Edward III, in 1348. For Camilla it had been the first public recognition of the commitment of decades now, in the service of the Crown.

Beloved, respected, the queen who took the opportunity of the message who kicked off his Platinum Jubilee to commemorate the many advances in 70 years and express gratitude to people of all nationalities, faiths and ages: Carlo’s challenge will be to lead a multi-religious, increasingly multi-ethnic country.

Moreover, by force, the trust enjoyed by the Queen in London as Head of State who has guided the country through a very long season of “extraordinary social progress”, Elizabeth wanted to appeal to her people so that they do not make Camilla and Carlo lack the same affection, the same loyalty.

Prior to the announcement in the evening, Elizabeth reappeared in Sandringham yesterday

in the Windsors country mansion to cut the first Jubilee cake

with the local community. Smiling, confident yet fragile with a cane in her hands to help her walk, she recalled the flood in Norfolk and joked with the cook of the Coronation chicken at her coronation in that now distant June of ’53.

The year before, in 1952, Elizabeth had become queen when she was only 25 years old. «And it is a day – he wrote yesterday in his message – that although 70 years away I still remember perfectly, both for the death of my father King George VI, and because it was the beginning of my reign ». To conclude: “And I want to continue to serve you with all my heart.”