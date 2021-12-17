To Cate Blanchett the Honorary César Award

The Australian actress and producer Cate Blanchett will receive next year the Honorary César Award. The main French film award will be presented to the actress at the ceremony on 25 February 2022 at the Olympia in Paris. Recent work by Oscar winner Blanchett includes The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley, by Guillermo Del Toro e Don’t Look Up by Adam McKay, while he recently concluded Tar by Todd Field, in which she plays the first female principal conductor of a large German orchestra. Dirty Films, by the same actress and producer, has produced other works including Carol, for which she won her Oscar as an actress, as well as the Greek film Apples and the Australian documentary Burning. Cate Blanchett was the President of the Jury of the Cannes Film Festival 2018, which awarded the Palme d’Or to A family business by Hirokazu Kore-eda. Established since 1976, the honorary César recently went to Robert Redford, Penelope Cruz and George Clooney.