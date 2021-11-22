to Cinematic Legacy, the docuseries presented at the Turin Film Festival 2021

Clint Eastwood: “I spoke with gestures with Sergio Leone”

Many people talking, from Martin Scorsese to Steven Spielberg, from Mel Gibson to Gene Hackman to Meryl Streep and obviously many words about him. Among these often echo those about Sergio Leone and the “spaghetti western” which actually launched it on the American market with the ‘Dollar trilogy’ in which the actor was simply ‘the man without a name’.

“Sergio Leone did not speak English and I did not speak Italian when we met – says Eastwood -. So we got away with the language of gestures where he, being Italian, was doing much better than me”.

And again the director in the docu-film: “What did I get from him? He was very good in landscapes, he knew how to enhance them, but above all he was extremely bold, courageous, he was never afraid to try something new, never done in the cinema. He influenced me as a director in many things and certainly for his gaze and his irony. With him it was however a great adventure “.

Among his directors of reference then Don Siegel (The Man in the Leather Tie): “Don – he says – was certainly the one who had the greatest influence on me. Don was capable of making a lot of films, but not to find a decent budget.

Despite this he managed to do very beautiful things “.

One thing that must have really influenced Eastwood if Spielberg says of him: “He’s someone who always gets things done on schedule and always falls within the budget. It’s something I admire and try to do every time in my films and fail.”

For Gene Hackman, Eastwood “is above all a great storyteller” while for Meryl Streep “one who always makes interesting films”. Richard Harris instead says: “He is a meticulous, calm, charming man who, thanks also to his very long career, knows everyone on the set even the last of the technicians”, while Martin Scorsese emphasizes how he “captured the spirit of classic American cinema and brought into our time “.