Following a correct lifestyle and a balanced diet are the trump cards to guarantee a life away from significant health risks. The highest risk factors for the onset of numerous diseases are precisely characterized by an incorrect lifestyle and a diet rich in fat. In this regard, here’s how to prevent this very common syndrome that is dangerous for the heart and can lead to diabetes.

The secret to following a balanced and varied diet is to follow the seasonality of the products and nature is very generous in this. In fact, by bringing certain foods typical of this period to the table, we could fight bad cholesterol, triglycerides and high blood sugar. For example, against blood sugars and plaques in the arteries, here is a plate full of vitamin D and K. As well as to cleanse the liver and limit the damage of high cholesterol in the blood, here is this winter fruit to drink. This is grapefruit, which according to a study appears to be able to cleanse the liver of fats. The liver is a fundamental gland for human metabolism connected to the digestive system. It also has a function of eliminating toxic substances. However, it is a very vulnerable organ as excess fat, abuse of alcohol, smoking or drugs and viral infections can cause damage and dysfunction.

To cleanse the liver and limit the damage of high cholesterol here is this winter fruit to drink

In fact, a fatty diet or an incorrect lifestyle can lead to steatosis, a condition characterized by the accumulation of triglycerides in the liver cells. That is, it could happen that due to these factors the liver is unable to dispose of fat. When the weight of the latter exceeds the weight of the liver by 5%, it is called hepatic steatosis.

This condition has no symptoms and in 10% of cases it could develop inflammation and, sometimes, cirrhosis, compromising liver function. Steatosis usually appears between the ages of 40 and 60 and is mainly caused by too much fat diets, high triglycerides and cholesterol, diabetes. As well as from alcohol abuse, certain drugs, or vitamin B12 deficiency and even overexertion. To prevent this condition, it is enough to follow a correct lifestyle, moderate physical activity and a healthy diet. Therefore you should eat fish and lots of vegetables and fruit.

I study

According to some studies, among the fruits that seem to be able to purify the liver, it could be grapefruit, thanks to its antioxidants, in particular naringin. The latter seems to attenuate the liver damage caused by alcohol abuse, reducing the accumulation of lipids and oxidative stress. The study analyzed the effects of naringin in the liver and throughout the body using zebrafish larvae. In fact, after the administration of naringin, a significant improvement and a reduction of hepatic steatosis was found.

Therefore by drinking a grapefruit juice a day we will be able to protect the immune system, thanks to vitamin C, and purify our liver from excess fats.

Deepening

Few people know that these often overlooked changes could be a sign of liver cancer