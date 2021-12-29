To combat abdominal bloating, a sense of heaviness and stomach acid all symptoms of poor digestion, here is the effective drug

Many people, especially in adulthood, do not digest well.

But luckily, this gastrointestinal upset is in most cases, just an occasional and passing problem.

Nor is it associated with organic diseases.

It is estimated that about 25% of Italians suffer from digestive disorders every year.

A clear growth percentage especially in more developed countries, where more and more people not only lead unhealthy lifestyles but also have bad eating habits.

To live well, it is important to keep your body healthy and protect your mind. And never underestimate the signals they send.

For example, tiredness, daytime sleepiness and shortness of breath can be some of the indicators of this physical condition that unites many people.

The most common digestive disorders

According to specialists, the digestive disorders that affect most people in adulthood are: gastritis, dyspepsia and gastroesophageal reflux.

Today, we will talk about dyspepsia better known as indigestion.

We will explain the causes and typical symptoms and give some advice.

In particular, to combat abdominal bloating, the sense of heaviness and stomach acid, all symptoms of poor digestion, here is the effective drug.

Dyspepsia can occur for several reasons.

From food intolerances to an incorrect lifestyle, from a large meal to a period of high stress, these are just some of the possible causes of poor digestion.

In fact, it seems incredible that even with a very banal cold during digestion or with the bad habit of eating too quickly, there is a risk that digestion does not take place in the optimal way.

In addition, some very serious diseases such as cystic fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, stomach or ovarian cancer can also lead to these gastrointestinal disorders.

But we will not talk about these last serious pathologies in this article.

Given that you must always contact your doctor if you start to suffer from poor digestion frequently, let’s try to understand which drugs are effective in these cases.

It can happen to anyone not to digest. But when this repeats itself over time and at short intervals, it is first of all essential to avoid do-it-yourself treatments. Better to contact specialists immediately.

If, on the other hand, this disorder is not associated with any organic pathology, but only with a trivial binge or accumulated stress, here is which drug can be effective.

The drug is called prokinetic and acts directly on the Enteric Nervous System and serves to stimulate the motility of the stomach and intestines.

Many of the alterations affecting the gastrointestinal tract are treated with this type of drug.

Since there are different types of prokinetic drugs that perform their action with different actions, before taking any drug, it is important to consult with your pharmacist or doctor.

In fact, these are over-the-counter drugs that do not need a prescription to be purchased.

Also for this reason, it is always advisable to carefully read the package leaflet of the drug to learn about the active ingredients, the therapeutic indications and the contraindications.